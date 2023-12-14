SINGAPORE, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OKEx, the leading Web3 technology company, has released an update for December 14, 2023.

OKEx NFT Marketplace Claims 1st Place in Dapp Radar Rankings on December 13, Leaving Blur and OpenSea

OKEx announced today that its NFT marketplace has taken the top spot on Dapp Radar’s ranking of NFT marketplaces on December 13th. Leaving behind other marketplaces like Blur and OpenSea, OKEx NFT marketplace has emerged as the preferred platform for NFT traders and enthusiasts.

Dapp Radar ranks NFT marketplaces based on a combination of factors that reflect their popularity and activity, such as the average price of NFTs sold on the marketplace, the number of unique traders on the platform, and trading volume.

In addition to its top ranking on the dapp radar, the OKEx NFT marketplace has also made significant progress in the BTC ordinals area. Its Ordinals Market, a leading platform for trading and writing BRC-20 and BTC NFTs, recently reached a percentage share of volume by marketplace of 91.7% on November 19 and 90.2% on November 21.

About OKEx

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX offers a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts, including:

OKEx Wallet: The world’s most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet that gives users access to over 70 blockchains as well as allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet incorporates MPC technology that allows users to easily access their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, ‘written’ seed phrases. Furthermore, the account of OKEx Wallet is abstract-powered smart account Enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT and interact with multiple contracts through a single transaction.

DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and about 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and over 20 blockchains supported.

NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces, including OpenSea, MagicEdden, LuxRare, and Blur.

Web3 DeFi: A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on nearly 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKEx has partnered with many of the world’s top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, the Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader in creating innovative technology products, OKEx believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign called The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

