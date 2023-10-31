Istanbul, Turkey, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OKEx, a leading Web3 technology company, is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Turkey.

OKEx Celebrates 100th Anniversary of the Republic of Turkiye and Launches Commemorative NFT Collection

In celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Turkey, OKEx is proud to announce the “100th Anniversary of the Republic of Turkey NFT” collection, which can only be redeemed by Turkish users. The collection consists of 1,923 NFTs in honor of the founding year of the Republic of Turkey. A limited number of NFTs will be given away for free.

The founder of the Republic of Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, declared Republic Day to be Turkey’s most important holiday since the establishment of the Republic of Turkey on October 29, 1923. This holiday celebrates unity, solidarity and countless sacrifices and heroic stories. forever.

About OKEx

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX offers a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts, including:

• OKEx Wallet: The world’s most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet that gives users access to over 70 blockchains while also allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet incorporates MPC technology that allows users to freely access their wallet with ease, removing the need for traditional, ‘written’ seed phrases. Furthermore, the account of OKEx wallet is abstract-powered smart account Enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT and interact with multiple contracts through a single transaction.

• DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and about 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and over 20 blockchains supported.

• NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces, including OpenSea, MagicEdden, Luxray, and Blur.

• Web3 DeFi: A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on nearly 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKEx has partnered with many of the world’s top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader in creating innovative technology products, OKEx believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign called The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

