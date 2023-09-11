Flash News: OKEx and Polygon Launch Season 7 of Cryptopedia, OKEx Wallet Launches Discover Event

SINGAPORE, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OKEx, the leading Web3 technology company, has released an update for the day September 11, 2023.

OKEx and Polygon Launch Season 7 of Cryptopedia

OKEx, a leading Web3 technology company, and Polygon, an Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development platform, launched Season 7 of OKEx’s learn-to-earn crypto education platform, Cryptopedia.

The event runs for six months, and in addition to the MATIC rewards provided by Polygon, those who participate and complete DApp interactive quests also have the opportunity to share in additional rewards offered by project partners . Discovery encourages users to use and learn about the wide range of DApps available on the OKEx wallet.

How to participate in Cryptopedia season seven:

￮ Download OKX app and toggle

purse

at the top of the page

￮ Create a wallet or import an existing one. Then, click

discover

Tab at the bottom and navigate

Cryptopedia: Learn to Earn

￮ Tap

season 7 polygon zkEVM

To access the interactive page, and select the DApp you want to interact with

￮ Wait for 10 minutes after completing the search and then click

Please attest it

Cryptopedia Season Seven ‘OKX Quest’

,

davos protocol

: 1) Stake stMATIC to borrow DUSD; 2) Cross-chain transfer DUSD; 3) Provide liquidity for DUSD/USDC on QuickSwap.

,

owl finance

: Bridge any amount of ETH, USDC or USDT

,

quick swap

: Stake in Quickpurps

,

speculative finance

:Submit to bookmaker

Terms and conditions apply and can be found here.

OKEx Wallet Launches Discover Event

OKX Wallet is pleased to announce that it has launched a Discover Event to celebrate the launch of Token 2049 in Singapore.

Discover Events is a Web3 offline events aggregator that allows users to search, save and register for various Web3 offline events. Users can also create their own personal profiles, share them with others, and create and manage their own events.

Discover Events also offers a convenient and efficient NFT ticketing system.

To learn more, visit the Discover event on the OKX Wallet web platform.

For further information please contact:

[email protected]

About OKEx

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX offers a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts, including:

,


okex wallet

: The world’s most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet that gives users access to over 50 blockchains as well as allowing them to take custody of their own funds. included in wallet


MPC Technology

Which allows users to easily access their wallet independently by removing the need for traditional, ‘written’ seed phrases

,


dex

: A cross-chain decentralized exchange that aggregates approximately 200 other DEXs with 200,000+ coins available on over 10 blockchains.

,


nft market

: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings on seven top-tier marketplaces, including OpenSea, MagicEdden, LuxRare, and Blur.

,


web3 defi

: A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on 80 protocols across 15 chains.

OKEx has partnered with many of the world’s top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, the Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader in creating innovative technology products, OKEx believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign titled,


System needs rewriting

Which advocates a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology to replace existing centralized systems.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit:


okx.com

Disclaimer

The information displayed is for education and informational purposes only. It does not constitute and shall not be construed as an offer, solicitation or recommendation to deal in any product (including any NFT or otherwise), or as financial or investment advice. Both the OKX Web3 Wallet and OKX NFT Marketplace are subject to separate terms of service

www.okx.com

,

Source: www.investorsobserver.com



Source link

