Jeff Ren, Partner at OKEx Ventures, discusses the use cases and future of zero-knowledge technology at Hong Kong Fintech Week 2023.

Jeff Ren, Partner at OKEx Ventures, today joins CoinDesk Head of Audience Development Ellen Ramirez for the Hong Kong Fintech Week 2023 Fireside Chat on “Investing in Blockchain Infrastructure: The Zero-Knowledge Technology Boom.” They discussed the transformative potential and practical use cases of zero-knowledge (ZK) technology, which many see as key to Web3 adoption. During the conversation, Jeff highlighted:

Basics of ZK Technology and Its Applications in the Virtual Asset Space￮ A notable example is Proof of Reserve (PoR), where virtual asset platforms use ZK technology to transparently verify their solvency without compromising users’ privacy. Can.

Potential Use Cases of ZK Technology in the Traditional Finance Sector and Beyond Jeff explored how ZK technology can be applied to meet compliance requirements in both the traditional finance and virtual asset space, allowing protocols to be implemented while maintaining privacy. Can be made capable of handling more transactions.

How ZK technology addresses fundamental challenges, such as scalability, transaction costs, and privacy risks associated with on-chain transactions

Additionally, Jeff highlighted OKEx Ventures’ commitment to exploring how ZK technology can be adopted and applied to the virtual asset space and beyond, as well as fostering the development of ZK technology and other disruptive blockchain solutions. can be given. OKEx is the Diamond Sponsor of Hong Kong Fintech Week 2023, Asia’s leading fintech conference. The main conference took place on 2–3 November at the Hong Kong Convention Centre.

About OKX Ventures OKX Ventures is the investment arm of OKX, the second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume and Web3 technology company, with an initial capital commitment of US$100 million. It focuses on discovering the best blockchain projects globally, supporting cutting-edge blockchain technology innovation, promoting the healthy development of the global blockchain industry, and investing in long-term structural value.

Through its commitment to supporting entrepreneurs who contribute to the growth of the blockchain industry, OKEx Ventures helps build innovative companies and brings global resources and historical experience to blockchain projects.

