As the opposition fights back corruption charges, the fires of discontent are stoking, putting the country’s political future at risk with the ruling socialists at stake.

In recent months, Albanian opposition parties have resorted to disruptive tactics, including incitement and noise, in protest against the authoritarian rule of the ruling Socialist Party.

On Thursday, lawmakers successfully passed the annual budget and other draft laws, despite opposition claims of obstruction by leftist socialists.

The unrest began in October, when prosecutors charged Sali Berisha, 79, a former prime minister and president and current leader of the center-right Democratic Party, with corruption related to a land-buying scheme under the law. Investigation in the capital Tirana.

In Parliament, opposition members regularly employ tactics such as crowding chairs, using flares, setting small fires and physically seizing microphones when socialist counterparts speak.

Prime Minister Edi Rama’s ruling Socialists, who hold 74 out of 140 seats, easily passed the 2024 budget in an eight-minute vote and closed the session afterward.

The opposition, led by Berisha, has vowed to step up their resistance until they secure the right to establish investigative committees.

This disruption in parliament poses a potential obstacle to needed reforms, especially following the EU bloc’s decision to begin membership negotiations with Albania and North Macedonia, a process to align Albanian laws with EU standards. Have started.

Albania, a NATO member since 2009, is facing a turning point in its political landscape.

Why is the opposition protesting?

The opposition has objected to the government’s use of public-private partnership projects (PPP) initiated by Ram’s cabinet.

These projects involve capital ventures awarded to private companies due to lack of government funding. In return, these companies receive an annual fee for several years.

Alleging misuse of public funds for personal gain, the opposition insists that parliamentary inquiry commissions should investigate alleged corruption cases involving Ram and other high-ranking government officials.

Recent convictions, including that of an Albanian former environment minister for bribery over an incinerator contract, fuel the opposition’s claims.

Despite the government insisting on the unconstitutionality of the opposition’s requests, citing a Constitutional Court ruling that prohibits the establishment of a parliamentary commission during ongoing judicial proceedings, the opposition is sticking to its demands.

Protests yield no results for divided opposition

After a decade in opposition, the centre-right Democratic Party, led by Sali Berisha, communist Albania’s longest-serving politician, finds itself weakened and fragmented.

Berisha and his family members faced travel bans imposed by the United States and the United Kingdom due to his alleged involvement in corruption.

Prime Minister Rama argues that Berisha exploits the remnants of the once dominant Democratic Party for personal gain in the legal fight.

Whereas Berisha was previously able to muster substantial support at rallies, he now resorts to disrupting parliamentary sessions.

Is there any solution in sight?

Opposition MPs have vowed to intensify the protests without revealing their plans. Berisha has called for “civil disobedience”, yet the disruption has been limited to parliament, and calls for a rally have not been successful.

Meanwhile, the ruling Socialists have continued their routine activities, highlighted by the approval of the largest budget ever by Parliament, twice the size of 2013 when the Democrats left power.

The political stalemate remains with both sides maintaining their respective positions, with no signs of an upcoming resolution, a pattern consistent with post-communist Albania, where resolution often required the intervention of international mediators. Is.

