FL lawmaker declares 16-year-olds are 'not children' but 'youth workers' amid labor shortage

In late August Hurricane Idalia, the most powerful tropical storm to hit North Florida since 1896, killed four people and caused up to $20 billion in damage. The cleanup and rebuilding has been difficult, thanks to Governor Ron DeSantis’ anti-immigrant legislation that has been described as “draconian” in September. Fearing arrest, migrant workers are fleeing north to Georgia and other states.

Nationwide, Republicans are attacking President Joe Biden for the “border crisis,” an influx of undocumented immigrants that not only began before the Biden administration, but was exacerbated by President Donald Trump, according to the former top national security, Border Patrol. Was made worse. and customs officials. House and Senate Republicans are now demanding any funding to help tie funds to Ukraine and Israel to “fix” the border.

At the state level, Republicans, including Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Florida Governor and presidential candidate Ron DeSantis, headed north from their states, at official venues in New York City, Philadelphia, Massachusetts’ Martha’s Vineyard and even Deporting undocumented immigrants. Vice President’s Residence, Naval Observatory in Washington, DC

According to CNN, on Christmas Eve last year, in 18-degree weather, “buses full of migrants were unloaded in front of Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence in Washington, DC.” Many were “asylum seekers from Ecuador, Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela, Peru and Colombia”, who were not accustomed to temperatures below zero. Some were wearing only T-shirts.

“Governor Abbott abandoned children on the side of the road in sub-zero temperatures on Christmas Eve without coordinating with any federal or local officials,” the White House said in a statement.

There are no exact figures for how many migrants have been deported from Republican-run states like Texas and Florida, but they number at least in the thousands. In October, Axios reported that Gov. Abbott had sent more than 50,000 migrants north to cities including Chicago, NYC, LA, DC and Philadelphia – all of which are run by Democrats. Governor DeSantis has a $12 million budget to deport migrants from his state, and is believed to have spent $615,000 to transport approximately 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard. “He has vowed to use ‘every penny’ of the $12 million his administration has allocated for migrant transportation,” CNN reports.

And now, as unemployment remains extremely low under President Biden – below 4% for almost two full years – “the longest such period since the 1960s,” and as COVID-related inflation As gas prices continue to decline, media outlets and think tanks are reporting on employee, staffing and labor shortages, down from 9% a year ago to 3.1%.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce reported late last month, “We hear every day from our member companies – of every size and industry, in nearly every state – as they struggle to find enough workers to fill open jobs. “We are facing unprecedented challenges.” “Right now, the latest data shows we have 9.5 million job openings in America, but only 6.5 million unemployed workers.”

The labor shortage is partly caused by a long-term decline in the US birth rate and a decline in immigrants allowed to work in the US. Experts say that without immigration, the US population would begin to decline.

Forbes reported in August, “According to new research, the American labor force will shrink, and without immigrants America risks stagnation and declining standards of living.” “Immigrants can increase America’s working-age population and offset America’s declining birthrate and the retirement of baby boomers. “American elected officials must decide whether to change immigration laws and policies to strengthen America’s labor force and prevent decline.”

As a result, Republicans across the country are working to reduce or remove child labor protections to help address the shortage of capable workers.

The Economic Policy Institute reported in May, “While federal agencies are accelerating enforcement of child labor protections in response to rising violations, industry groups are working to roll back child labor protections through state legislation.” Are.” “Already in 2023, seven bills have been introduced to weaken child labor protections in six Midwestern states (Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, and South Dakota) and Arkansas, where 14- and 15-year-olds There is a bill to repeal the work ban. -Year-olds have now been incorporated into the law. A bill introduced in Minnesota would allow 16- and 17-year-olds to work on construction sites. Ten states have introduced, considered, or passed legislation in the past two years to roll back protections for youth workers.

And now, Florida.

Contributing to Florida’s labor shortage are Governor DeSantis’ policies during the COVID pandemic. Florida’s per capita Covid death rate is the 18th highest in the US, with a reported 92,520 deaths, making the state third in total Covid deaths.

But at the same time, DeSantis’ immigration laws are scaring workers into fleeing the state.

Now, a Republican lawmaker from Florida sees a solution: kids. And he has a bill to put them to work more.

“The Republican-backed bill, fed to Representative Linda Chaney by the right-wing Foundation for Government Accountability — a think tank that wrote the bill — would eliminate the state’s existing restrictions on child labor for older teens, which were originally meant to prevent were set up to interfere with a child’s health, safety and education,” Orlando Weekly reports. “Backed by industry groups representing restaurant and hotel owners, the proposed bill would get rid of state guidelines on when 16- and 17-year-olds can work and limit the ability of local governments to create stronger rules in their communities. Will give. For example, this bill would make it legal for employers to make older teenagers work overnight shifts, even if they have school the next day.

State Rep. Linda Chaney on Wednesday touted her legislation that would weaken Florida’s child labor protections.

“This bill is not about children,” the Republican lawmaker told his colleagues. “This bill is about 16- and 17-year-olds. These are young employees who are driving automobiles. They are not children.”

Representative Chaney explained that under his bill, a child could legally work night shifts, perhaps from midnight to 6 a.m., at a gas station or 7-Eleven, for example, on a school night. And can do so without parental consent.

He said, “It is up to the individual and their parents how they choose to work and then, there is no mandate in this bill as to when or where they work, they can choose to work 35 hours. “There is school choice,” he said of Florida’s massive school voucher program. “There’s a huge difference in the number of kids in youth programs now. So they may not be going to school during normal school hours. So for them to choose, they now have the right to choose what is best suited for their individual situation.”

When asked whether a child “must get parental consent to take a job at age 16 or 17?” Chaney replied, “No.”

“Chaney said he has filed legislation to provide more labor for Florida’s tourism industry,” Florida-based reporter Jason Garcia wrote in Seeking Rent. “Being in a tourist area of ​​Florida and knowing the needs of the hospitality industry…I thought this was a common sense bill.”

Watch the video of Chaney’s comments above or at this link.

