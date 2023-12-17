To find multi-bagger stocks, what underlying trends should we look for in a business? Ideally, a business will show two trends; The first one is growing return and second, growth on capital employed (ROCE). amount of capital employed. This tells us that it is a compounding machine, capable of consistently investing its earnings back into the business and generating high returns. Having said that, at first glance FJ Benjamin Holdings (Catalyst:F10) We’re not jumping out of our chairs seeing the return trend, but let’s take a deeper look.

Understanding Return on Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven’t dealt with ROCE before, it measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) generated by a company on the capital it employs in its business. To calculate this for FJ Benjamin Holdings analysts use this formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

0.052 = S$2.6m ÷ (S$84m – S$35m) (Based on last twelve months till June 2023),

so, FJ Benjamin Holdings has an ROCE of 5.2%. In absolute terms, this is a low return and underperforms the Specialty Retail industry average of 9.1%.

See our latest analysis for FJ Benjamin Holdings

ROCE

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock, so above you can see a gauge for FJ Benjamin Holdings’s ROCE against its past returns. If you’re interested in examining further the past of FJ Benjamin Holdings, check out Free Graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What does the ROCE trend tell us for FJ Benjamin Holdings?

Over the past five years, both FJ Benjamin Holdings’s ROCE and capital employed have been mostly stable. It is not unusual to see a mature and stable business that is not reinvesting its earnings because it has probably passed that stage of the business cycle. So don’t be surprised if FJ Benjamin Holdings doesn’t become a multi-bagger in a few years.

On a side note, FJ Benjamin Holdings’ current liabilities are still 42% of total assets. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term lenders) are funding a large part of the business, so just be aware that this may introduce some elements of risk. Ideally we would like to see this reduced as it would mean less risk taking liability.

Our take on FJ Benjamin Holdings’s ROCE

We can conclude that with respect to FJ Benjamin Holdings’s returns on capital employed and trends, there is not much change to report. And over the past five years, the stock has returned 51%, so the market doesn’t expect these trends to strengthen in the near future. So based on the analysis in this article, we do not think FJ Benjamin Holdings has the potential to become a multi-bagger.

One more thing, we have seen 2 warning signs Facing FJ Benjamin Holdings that you may find interesting.

While FJ Benjamin Holdings may not currently be earning the highest returns, we have compiled a list of companies that currently earn over 25% return on equity. check it out Free List here.

Have any feedback on this article? Concerned about ingredients? keep in touch directly with us. Alternatively, email editorial-team(at)Simplewallst.com.

This article from Simply Wall St is of a general nature. We only provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts using unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to provide financial advice. It does not recommend buying or selling any stock, and does not take into account your objectives, or your financial situation. Our goal is to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not take into account the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

Source