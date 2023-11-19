Fixer: Strong Value Near 1-Year Low (NYSE:FSR)

Alex Wong

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) yesterday reported weaker-than-expected financial results for the third quarter and the EV company has delayed the filing of its 10Q report after its chief accounting officer left the company. According to Fisker’s overall preliminary earnings for Q3’23, the company reported a jump in revenues and an increase in losses related to its electric vehicle operations.

The electric vehicle company has also revised its production outlook and expects to produce 13,000 to 17,000 electric vehicles this year. Previously, Fisker had presented a guidance range of 20,000-23,000 EV, which means its guidance has been reduced by 30% at the mid-point. Despite the down-graded guidance for FY2023, I believe Fisker represents a long-term investment opportunity for investors and with shares still trading near 1-year lows, the risk profile remains favorable Has been made!

Data by YCharts

previous rating

I upgraded Fisker to buy in September – finally getting aggressive – primarily due to pressure on the company in several European countries where it was increasing deliveries. While Fisker has again downgraded its production outlook, the company is seeing strong revenue growth as deliveries accelerate and recently successfully raised capital through an offering of convertible senior notes. I believe investors are overreacting to the earnings release – which led to a 14% decline in shares – and I’m upgrading FSR to Strong Buy.

Fixer missed the estimate, DDetailed Quarterly Report, Q3’23 Achievements

Fisker reported mixed results for its third quarter. The electric vehicle startup reported adjusted earnings per share of $(0.27) per share, which missed the average forecast by $0.06 per share. The top line came in at $71.8 million, $63.9 million below consensus expectations.

Unfortunately, we do not have a 10Q filing yet (at the time of writing) as the company’s Chief Accounting Officer recently left the company, causing a delay. However, the company’s preliminary results have shown that the company is growing faster now that large-scale deliveries have begun: Fisker revealed revenues of $71.8M in Q3’23 compared to just $825k in the previous quarter . Due to increases in production, deliveries, and revenues, Fisker also saw a large increase in cost of goods sold, resulting in a negative gross margin of $12.1M. As expected, Fisker’s operating loss also widened from $88.2M in Q2’23 to $99.6M in Q3’23. Going forward, investors should expect continued losses as the company remains unprofitable for at least a few more years.

Source: Fisker

Negative Operating Cash Flow, Convertible Note Offering

Fisker managed to meet its liquidity needs primarily through an offering of convertible notes due in FY2023. In October, Fisker raised an additional $170M by selling additional convertible notes to an investor at a 12% discount and the EV company had $1.1M in convertible notes outstanding at the end of Q3’23.

Overall, Fisker generated $450 million in gross income in the third quarter to offset the cash shortfall that comes with increased production and deliveries. In the first nine months of the year, based on preliminary disclosures, Fisker had negative operating cash flow of $520 million, including $308 million from the third quarter. In other words, the fixer burned through more cash in the third quarter than in the first six months of the year. Monthly average operating cash flow from January to September was $(58)M and I believe, based on Fisker’s available cash, the company should have sufficient resources to ensure liquidity through the end of next year. Fisker also had $550 million available through the sale of additional convertible notes. With production and deliveries ramping up, investors should be prepared to see high negative operating cash flows for at least the next two to three years.

Given production growth and scale demands, I predict the electric vehicle company will consider issuing new senior convertible notes in fiscal 2024.

Source: Fisker

FY 2023 production guidance

Fisker is going to produce fewer Fisker Oceans this year than expected. The EV company cut its fiscal 2023 production outlook from 20,000-23,000 to a new range of 13,000-17,000, implying a 30% guidance revision at the mid-point. This was not the first cut for Fisker this year as the company had previously reduced its production target from 32,000 to 36,000 electric vehicles.

However, the lack of guidance should not detract from the company’s delivery achievements, especially recently. According to Fisker’s disclosure for Q3’23, the electric vehicle start-up delivered 1,097 electric vehicles to customers in the third quarter. In the second quarter, Fisker began deliveries and delivered 11 EVs to customers. However, since the end of the quarter, the EV company delivered 1,200 Fisker Oceans to customers which is 3x the delivery volume of Q3’23.

Fixer’s evaluation

Fisker is a high-risk, high-reward play in the EV industry, mainly because the company is relatively small and doesn’t have as much cash available as some of its EV rivals like Rivian Automotive (RIVN).

Still, Fisker is projected to grow its top line by 209% next year and generate revenue of about $3.0B. Additionally, revenue potential has a low multiplier factor of 0.5X… reflecting the fixer’s higher-than-average risk and shorter liquidity runway. Most EV companies are valued based on their expected future revenues and large EV companies like Tesla, Lucid Group (LCID) or Rivian are trading at high P/S ratios of 3-5X. The low revenue multiple for Fisker is due to the company not having as strong a balance as its larger EV peers, but also because the company has lowered its production guidance for the third time.

Given that Fisker shares are trading about 45% below their 1-year average P/S ratio and shares recently fell to a 1-year low, I believe investors The sentiment has become very bearish. In my opinion, with Fisker’s revenue expected to triple next year, Fisker has strong reappraisal potential. Even if Fisker’s revenue multiple only returned to the 1-year average P/S ratio, shares of the EV company would likely rise significantly (82%).

In my opinion, one of the best values ​​for investors in the large-cap category of the EV market is represented by Rivian Automotive. I recently started a position at Rivian and also covered Q3 earnings: The Best Value in the Large-Cap EV Market.

Data by YCharts

risk with fixer

Fisker is a small EV start-up and can’t be compared to cashed-up EV firms like Rivian that I’m aware of. Fisker’s balance sheet is much weaker than Rivian or Lucid Group, meaning Fisker has less financial stability and more production and timeline risks than its larger EV rivals. However, given the ability to raise additional cash and the still impressive revenue outlook, I believe the risk profile is favorable despite short-term headwinds.

final thoughts

Fisker’s 10 QA delays and the departure of the Chief Accounting Officer were obviously not good news. The electric vehicle company also did not perform as well as analysts expected in Q3’23, as shown by the company’s earnings and top-line expectations. Additionally, Fisker lowered its production target for fiscal 2023 by 30% at the mid-point (again).

However, despite the low production target, I believe the October Fisker Ocean Ramp is very promising and Fisker is still expected to generate good revenue growth in the near future. Shares of the EV start-up are currently broadly out of favor, but the company’s demonstrated ability to raise cash and attractive valuations on a P/S basis make Fisker a high-risk, but also a high-potential Also makes bets. EV market!

Source: seekingalpha.com