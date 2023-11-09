Fivetran connects 70+ data sources to cloud storage leader, improving customer experience and marketing insights

Oakland, California, November 09, 2023–(Business Wire)–Fivetran today announced that its data movement platform has been acquired by Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) to enable its marketing and customer experience teams to make faster, data-driven decisions. Fivetran is providing its platform to Dropbox to reduce data ingestion and reporting time from several weeks to 30 minutes, improving efficiency and enabling the company to uncover insights more quickly.

Previously, Dropbox created its own custom data connectors, which took up to 8 weeks for data engineers to get a pipeline live. Dropbox’s customer experience (CX) department used Fivetran to replace a critical ZenDesk data integration that was not designed to support the needs of real-time, self-service access to high-quality data for reporting. Was.

“The CX team and I were able to get our first connector up and running in less than 30 minutes,” said Lauren Lin, data engineering manager at Dropbox. “Fivetran saves tremendous time and allows Dropbox to transform how quickly it can access new data with the potential to unlock business-critical insights.”

Dropbox soon expanded its use of Fivetran as its enterprise-wide data platform. The Dropbox marketing team wanted more insight into their different channels to understand spend and ROI. Fivetran now regularly receives data from LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, and Google Ads to provide the Dropbox marketing department a more complete picture of their return on ad spend. Now the team can make better decisions about where to allocate advertising dollars for the greatest impact.

Dropbox is now also ingesting terabytes of data from hundreds of sources and systems with its acquisitions of HelloSign, Docsend, and Formswift. With Fivetran, Dropbox is bringing together data to streamline operations, eliminate redundancies, and empower leadership to answer questions they couldn’t previously address.

“Dropbox is a model example of what a data-driven organization looks like at scale. The company has invested heavily in giving its leaders the tools to understand and make decisions based on data, leading to a productive and engaged workforce as well as business “There have been improvements in outcomes and cost-efficiency,” said Rachel Thornton, Fivetran’s chief marketing officer. “Fivetran is a key driver of the unified data environment that Dropbox has built across all areas of the business to unlock new growth opportunities.”

About Fivetran

Fivetran automates data movement into, into, and out of cloud data platforms. We automate the most time-consuming parts of the ELT process, from extracts to schema drift handling to transformations, so data engineers can focus on high-impact projects with peace of mind. With 99.9% uptime and self-healing pipelines, Fivetran enables hundreds of leading brands around the world, including Autodesk, Condé Nast, JetBlue, Lufthansa, Morgan Stanley and Pitney Bowes, to accelerate data-driven decisions and drive business growth . Fivetran is headquartered in Oakland, California, with offices around the world. For more information, visit fivetrans.com.

