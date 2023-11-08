Five-year house price forecast: how much could your London home be worth by 2028?

London house prices could still fall 4 percent in 2024 (AXP Photography/Unsplash)

Savills predicts in its latest five-year forecast that London house prices will fall 10 per cent from their peak by the first half of 2024 and eventually bottom out.

This would equate to a four per cent fall in prices over the next year, as mortgage pressures remain a deterrent for would-be buyers.

But if the Bank of England starts cutting base rates by the second half of 2024, pent-up demand and a strong economic forecast will allow house prices to start rising again.

“Interest rates are expected to peak,” said Lucian Cook, head of residential research at Savills.

“The worst of the house price decline appears to be behind us, but the first rate cuts still seem some way off.”

The strongest house price growth is forecast in 2027, with the average London house price forecast to be £70,376 higher by 2028.

London’s rocky rollercoaster ride

Their five-year forecast puts London’s property price growth at 13.9 per cent by 2028, the lowest of every national region.

With higher house prices initially, London buyers require larger deposits and have to borrow more relative to their income.

When mortgage rates rose after 14 consecutive rate hikes, house prices fell hardest in the capital, where affordability pressures are felt most.

But population pressure and the desperation to get on the property ladder due to rising rents means demand will increase as interest rates drop.

With the Bank of England keeping the base rate at 5.25 percent for the second time last week, there are hopes that it will eventually fall.

Savills estimates the base rate will reach 4.75 percent by the end of 2024, then fall by one percentage point each year to 1.75 percent in 2027.

Cook explained, “Expectations of a gradual decline in rates suggest a progressive restoration of purchasing power and a continued recovery in demand.”

“We expect growth to accelerate as affordability pressures ease, with the strongest growth forecast for 2027 when rates reach their long-term neutral level,” he said.

“From there we expect the growth rate to be broadly in line with earnings growth.”

Savills estimates the average house price in London will be £577,256 by 2028.

House Price Forecast by Region (2024 – 2028)

Across the UK, Savills forecasts house prices will fall by a further 3 per cent between 2025 and 2028 before rising by 20 per cent.

With overall growth forecast to be 17.9 per cent over the five-year period, the average UK house price will be £300,108 – £45,521 higher than their 2023 value.

The North East and Wales saw the strongest five-year total growth of 21.4 per cent

However, Savills predicts this will be the turning point for regional markets, with London once again leading price growth at the end of the decade.

Different time for prime property

London’s prime property market has responded to pressure of a different kind.

In prime central London (PCL), prices peaked in 2014 before falling 19 per cent as Brexit, political uncertainty, higher taxes – plus sanctions and a crackdown on money laundering in the property sector – cooled the enthusiasm of the super-rich. done.

Most wealthy domestic and international buyers pay in cash, leaving prices less affected by mortgage moves.

Savills estimates that prices in PCL will not collapse in 2024 – unlike every other part of the UK market – but that its recovery will be more dependent on the outcome of the next general election.

Meanwhile, owners of huge mansions in London who are now looking to sell are under pressure to slash their asking prices by millions.

Savills estimates that it will take until 2028 for the value of PCL assets to increase by 18.7 per cent, almost to pre-2014 levels.

“Prime property values ​​in central London are still well below historical peaks, so a recovery is expected,” said Francis McDonald, director of residential research at Savills.

“Values ​​are likely to be at or near their lowest levels, although we expect the upside to be much less aggressive than in previous cycles given the higher tax environment and greater scrutiny of buyer funding sources.”

In outer prime London, where the market has been hit hardest by higher borrowing costs, prices will fall by 2 per cent in 2024 before starting to rise by 2.5 per cent in 2025.

“But due to less reliance on mortgage lending, these markets are expected to respond more quickly to sentiment than the mainstream average, with a recovery projected from the middle of next year, providing a ‘buy’ for those with the means. “Points to opportunity to make a transaction,” McDonald said.

Savills estimated that buyers in outer prime London could expect to see a 17.4 per cent increase in the value of their property.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com