Over the past three years, there has been a significant increase in the number of women pursuing entrepreneurship, with an estimated 40 percent of new businesses in the United States being started by women. In Australia, we have seen similar growth, with the number of women-owned businesses increasing to more than 35 percent in 2022.

There are many reasons why we are seeing more women showing interest in starting their own businesses. Widespread layoffs during the pandemic, along with the need for flexibility, contributed to the initial surge in female entrepreneurship in 2020. Being able to pursue your passion and charge what you’re worth are other key factors for women who want to be their own boss.

However, despite the significant increase in women’s participation in entrepreneurial activity, there are still more male entrepreneurs than female entrepreneurs in most countries, and there is also a need for more support and funding for women wishing to start and grow their businesses. Needed.

Below, five women who are members of the global nonprofit entrepreneurial organization community share their thoughts on what it’s like to own your own business and how entrepreneurship can become a more inclusive space for women.

1. Annika Launay, CEO of Frank.world

Annika Launay

Entrepreneurship is an important driver of innovation, job creation and economic growth. However, it has long suffered from a lack of inclusivity, with some groups being underrepresented and facing significant barriers. For example, only 3 percent of venture capital funding in 2022 went to all women-founded startups.

Frank.world aims to change this narrative by opening the doors to conversations about self-discovery and future career paths at an early age through its multimedia offerings, which include books, documentaries and podcasts.

At Franc.World our mission is to create a world where entrepreneurship knows no limits and where everyone can grow and contribute to a better future. We want to empower every Australian girl to reach her full potential to help end career-based gender stereotypes and build a truly equitable, inclusive and prosperous society for all.

By promoting early exposure and education about entrepreneurship and other career paths, Frank.world is paving the way for an inclusive landscape where everyone has an equal opportunity to succeed. After all, you are only what you see.

2. Jennifer Clift, Director of Tenasia Pty Ltd

Seeing more women on the boards of top organizations and in political leadership roles will have a significant impact on women’s entrepreneurship. On top of that, establishing an environment that women are in leadership roles and supporting women’s voices in decision making for business is an important starting point.

It is also important for entrepreneurs to have women on the boards of organizations in particular, and the Organization of Entrepreneurs is committed to improving this, providing equal representation where it counts.

3. Liberté Guthrie, Founder of Liberté Property

Liberte Guthrie

Women often have less opportunities for mentorship. Building a strong and successful business often depends on a strong network, although women are significantly disadvantaged in this regard. LinkedIn’s research found a ‘gender network gap’, where women were 14%-38% less likely to have a strong and diverse network, which proved to be true in almost every country.

This may be due to existing male-dominated networks that operate on outdated values ​​and non-welcoming environments, family commitments coinciding with networking opportunities or socialization, and a tendency for women to raise less of a hand or seek less support. Plus, there are fewer women at the top, which means you’re less likely to be able to find and connect with someone, find a female mentor in your area or someone who can really support you.

Either way, technology is slowly making it easier for women to find supportive female networks when and where it suits them, and groups like Entrepreneur Organization are committed to running initiatives that connect female entrepreneurs with successful mentors. who have achieved what they expected. If your network is your net worth, fortunately opportunities for women in this regard are changing and more initiatives and groups are emerging to support female entrepreneurship.

4. Emilia Colliver, Art Pharmacy and Director of Sugar Glider Digital

Emilia Colliver

More support for women entrepreneurs in the early stages of their careers is necessary to foster a more gender-inclusive entrepreneurial environment. Women need equal access to education, training and business opportunities.

An OECD report on women’s entrepreneurship issues and policies states: ‘Not only are women’s participation rates in entrepreneurship lower than men’s, but they are also generally less likely to start and manage firms in different industries than men. Also choose option. The industries chosen by women (primarily retail, education and other service industries) are often considered less important to economic development and growth than high technology and manufacturing.’

This not only reinforces gender stereotypes but also limits the possibilities for innovation and growth in these industries. By encouraging women to continue their education across a broader range of industries, we can create a more diverse and inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem.

This increased diversity will lead to new perspectives, new ideas, and a greater variety of products and services, which will ultimately lead to economic expansion. When we can create equal opportunities for education and training, we can see greater equality for women in business.

5. Claire Sheng, Director of The Fitting Room on Edward and the Modern Gentry

Claire Sheng

To improve gender equality in entrepreneurship, it is important for workplaces to be more transparent about their diversity, equity and inclusion programs. When organizations openly support these initiatives and provide clear information about their implementation, it helps foster a more diverse and inclusive work environment.

However, simply hiring for diversity is not enough. Workplaces need to go further and embed these initiatives into their culture. This may include measures such as supporting women in families, respecting various religious and cultural holidays, and creating an environment where equal treatment is the norm.

To provide more equal opportunities for women entrepreneurs, action should be taken at various stages, including providing quality education and support and ensuring women’s representation on boards, especially in organizations that finance women’s businesses. Can help bridge the nutrition gap. The potential of women entrepreneurs is largely untapped and governments and businesses must do more to support and harness this economic opportunity.

