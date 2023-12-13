Five utility tokens poised to surge in crypto bull run: report

Several utility tokens have been identified by investment research platform as potential standouts in the upcoming cryptocurrency bull run token metricsEach offers unique features and innovations in the Web3 area.

Contentos: A new era for digital content:Contentos aims to transform the digital content industry with a decentralized video and content platform.

It focuses on empowering creators, ensuring they have full ownership and control over their content.

The platform utilizes a peer-to-peer revenue distribution model, decentralized traffic distribution, trackable copyright transactions, and an immutable credit system.

The native COS/USD token is an integral part of the ecosystem, rewarding content creators and users while maintaining a fair and transparent environment.

Airchain: Advancing Scalability with the Modular zk Rollup SDK: Airchains has introduced a modular zk rollup SDK, which significantly increases scalability compared to traditional rollup solutions.

It provides a versatile platform with multiple execution layers and strong zk-proof for transaction security.

Airchain’s decentralized sequester ensures consistent and predictable gas fees, fostering a favorable environment for Web3 technology advancement.

Next: Linking Blockchain with Security and Efficiency

Connext is a modular protocol for secure fund and data transfers across various blockchain networks. It features xERC20, a cross-chain ERC-20 token solution and a router liquidity network for faster token bridging.

The native NEXT/USD token, located at the heart of the Connext ecosystem, serves as the governance and utility token across the supported chains.

Equation: A Decentralized Sustainable Protocol on Arbitrum:Equation operates as a decentralized perpetual protocol on Arbitrum, offering up to 200x leverage for traders and optimizing capital efficiency for liquidity providers (LPs).

Its BRMM model addresses the risks and opportunities in the liquidity pool.

EQU/USD tokens, generated through mining activities, allow holders to earn a portion of the protocol’s trading fees.

Circuit Trade: Democratizing Market Making in DeFi:Circuit Trade focuses on increasing liquidity in DeFi protocols and decentralized exchanges.

Its non-custodial circuit vaults allow users to participate in algorithmic market-making strategies.

The platform aims to democratize market-making, enabling broader access to high-yield strategies in the DeFi sector.

According to Token Metrics, these tokens are not just cryptocurrencies, but represent innovative solutions in their respective fields, from content delivery to financial services in the blockchain ecosystem.

Photo: Shutterstock

