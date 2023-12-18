There’s a Lot You Need to Know Before Entering the Field Credit: Battlestate Games

After months of waiting and some delays, the beta version has been closed escape from tarkov arena It’s finally live and people have started getting access to the game. While the initial wave seemed limited, more waves of invitations are being sent out all the time, so if you’re not in on it yet it probably won’t be long before you get in.

For those of us who have jumped into the beta, it’s been a bit of a mixed experience. There’s no doubt that the actual act of playing is great most of the time, but some puzzling decisions regarding the economy and how preset loadouts work make it frustrating to say the least. This will likely improve over time, but right now it’s hard to see this being a long-term game if you’re not a top player.

but have played a lot of matches escape from tarkov arena There are a lot of things I wish I had known before joining. Luckily for you, I’m here to let you in on the secret, so you can learn these tips and tricks before you play your first Arena game.

You’re stuck on your preset throughout the game

This is one of the puzzling decisions Battlestate Games has made with the preset loadout system. Before you load into the game you choose your preset, which is effectively your class and then you stick with it until the end of the match. If you realize you messed up and chose a preset that doesn’t fit the map, you just have to work it out until the end of the game. This is especially useless when it comes to trying out new weapons, and thanks to some questionable balancing for some presets, you may find yourself feeling completely useless in some matches because you can’t change them.

Don’t use rank presets unless you’re short on cash

Similarly, there are also some presets that you can unlock only depending on your rank in the game. These will be the first you’ll see on the preset selection menu, but for the most part, you’ll want to ignore these in favor of the standard presets. Unlocking better gear requires you to gain XP using a certain preset, but there is no progression in gear unlocked through ranks. You’ll want to primarily use the other presets to make sure you’re always moving toward better options. Rank-based presets only seem useful if you’re short on cash, as some of them are significantly cheaper than others.

The Scout presets are by far my favorite. Credit: Battlestate Games

The screen shows how many players are left

There is a distinct lack of information about HUDs of any kind escape from tarkov arena, but some of the information you always expect to find on your screen can be seen out in the world itself. Each map has several screens, which display some important information. The easiest to identify will show you the current round score, while others will tell you how much time is left in the round. Then some will show you using dots how many players each team has left. If one dot is filled then the person is still alive, if not then he is dead. A quick glance at these is the only real way to find out how many teammates and enemies are left in the team, unless you have a dead teammate on voice chat with you.

You can use your stim before the round starts

A lot of presets come with some kind of injector that will give you a bonus, or a pain reliever that will reduce the effects of pain. Most of these items will last a few minutes, and with rounds rarely lasting more than two minutes, you can safely remove these items before the gate opens and the round begins. This means you’ll have buffs for the entire round and won’t have to worry about getting caught while using them. Just be sure to check what they do before using them, as some have the chance to kill you on the spot.

eventually you’ll run out of money

what will definitely be the biggest issue escape from tarkov arena The economy is in bad shape in the coming weeks, and unless you become a top player with a huge win percentage, it doesn’t seem to be increasing. Each match will require you to use a preset and most cost a fair amount of money. If you win you will get some money back, but it will rarely be significantly more than your investment and sometimes less. Then if you lose you get nothing. Even if you have a 50% win percentage, you will eventually run out of money with this system, and will have to go back to some of the cheaper presets to continue playing, so don’t be afraid to play some cheaper options Hope to earn some profit.