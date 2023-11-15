Five students earned awards in the meeting of students of Agricultural Sciences, Soil and Environmental Sciences

Presented

Crop Science students from Bumpers College competed in extemporaneous speaking, crop assessment, pedology, research presentations and posters, quiz bowl and visual presentations at the SASES meeting.

Several crop, soil and environmental science students in the U of A’s Dale Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences earned awards and participated in activities at the Agronomy, Soil and Environmental Science Students Annual Meeting in St. Louis.

Students competed in the areas of extemporaneous speaking, crop evaluation, pedology, research presentations and posters, quiz bowl and visual presentation.

Jonathan Bry won first place in the Soil Research Poster category, Wesley Herrmann won first place in the Visual Presentation category, and Abigail Norsworthy won first place in Research Presentation.

Katie Johnson placed third in pedology and Colten Nichols placed fourth in extemporaneous speech.

In addition to the competitions, U of A students went on tours of nearby agricultural centers and networked with other students and professionals from different fields.

Kelsey Grabe, instructor of crop, soil and environmental sciences, led the group.

The Agronomy, Soil and Environmental Sciences Studentship is a graduate student program of the American Society of Agronomy, Crop Science Society of America, and Soil Science Society of America.

SASES is an affiliation of agricultural science, crop, soil, plant science or environmental science clubs and their graduate student members from colleges and universities throughout the United States.

