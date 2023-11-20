Five 'special dividend' stocks yielding up to 11.3%

Hands with calculator and digital tablet counting us dollars

quarterly Dividend

getting paid every 90 days, ninety, Who wants to wait that long?

That’s life as a vanilla income investor. These poor people (literally!) have no idea about “special dividend” stocks.

These are the companies that pay each shareholder Hundreds, thousands, even tens of thousands of dollars per year More than expected. Payments often come around holidays. Think of these as year-end bonuses.

Beats jelly-of-the-month club membership!

These special dividends can make a big difference in retirement. I’m talking about a 1.3% “headline yield” which actually adds up to 6%, and a 4% print which actually adds up to 11% per year.

Mainstream websites, for whatever reason, are not smart enough to track special dividends. These lump sum payments spoil the machines that assume they will “get it.”

But specials keep coming often. here’s why.

Special Dividend #1: Profit Sharing Windfall

About a week ago, the Cleveland-based aerospace manufacturing firm TransDigm Group (TDG) Announced a stellar Q4 and full year. Profit for the financial year increased by 50%. Revenue improved by more than 20%. And that prompted TDG to declare a $35-per-share special dividend. Sure, at nearly $1,000 a share, it only yields 3.5% — but considering that TDG typically doesn’t pay any dividends, Wall Street had a lot to be excited about.

Special Dividend #2: We sold something for something Very of money!

Another common reason for declaring a special dividend is a lump sum influx of cash earned from selling part of the company or offloading most or all of a large stake in another firm.

Back in February 2023, Ford (F) Said it will pay a 65 percent per share special dividend (about a 6% yield at today’s prices!) after selling most of its ownership stake in the EV maker. Rivian (RIVN),

Special Dividend #3: Fully Ordinary Special Dividend

every retired Love Regular dividends. When you’re not bringing in a salary, those consistent payments help you sleep better at night.

That said, while many companies can manage to pay regular dividends at a steady or increasing rate for decades, But this kind of program is quite inflexible – and if a company suddenly becomes unable to make payments, the solution is usually a large dividend cut, or even a dividend suspension!

However, some companies have become attuned to this dynamic, and instead of writing checks their cash flow can’t cash, they use a “hybrid” dividend program – where they provide a fixed base level of regular dividends. Then we “top up”. Get paid regularly through these special dividends as profits allow.

5 special dividend payers

Because special dividends fall outside the norm, some data providers have difficulty accounting for them.

I can’t tell you how many times a stock has come up on my radar – only that I’ve found out that its high yield was the result of a one-time payment, or, on the other hand, that the stock actually had a stock in comparison to the one listed. Very high yield because it could not account for the company’s “regular” special dividend.

What do I mean? Well, let me show you some dividend payers that are more than meets the eye.

TransDigm (TDG)

Listed Dividend Yield: N/A

Dividend yield with special: 3.5%

The $35 special dividend I mentioned above wasn’t TransDigm’s first special payment – in fact, it was the fourth time in five years that TDG had offered an irregular dividend. (It also made a payment in 2022, 2020, and 2019.)

It’s not enough to expect that TransDigm will become a regular dividend payer any time soon, or even to say that you can count on TDG to provide at least some income each year through special dividends. .

But it should be enough to put TDG on your watch list. TransDigm has been solidly and consistently profitable for more than a decade, and those profits are broadly pointed to the upside – fiscal 2023 net income was a corporate record. It generated more than $1 billion in unleveraged free cash flow. I would be surprised if TDG didn’t eventually pay a regular dividend, although we may have to wait.

Gryphon Corporation (GFF)

Listed Dividend Yield: 1.4%

Dividend yield with special: 5.9%

Gryphon Corporation (GFF) A more traditional dividend player is-It is possible-Toying with hybrid models.

Subsidiaries of this holding company deal in both consumer and professional products as well as household and building products. Brands include storage solutions firm ClosetMaid, lawn-and-garden toolmaker Ames and garage doormaker Clopay.

Gryphon was one of several cheap stocks that popped up on my radar in May. The market eventually took off, with investors pushing shares up nearly 60% since then.

The stock had fallen earlier this year amid activist involvement and a strategic review – resulting in GFF management deciding not to sell depressed shares. But since then the stock has risen (even higher!). The purchase was recently fueled by the company’s fiscal Q4 report, where Gryphon announced it was poised to jump from a $191 million loss last year to a $78 million profit in 2023.

When Gryphon announced the results of its strategic review this spring, it also announced a $2-per-share special dividend – its second in as many years. It is possible that this is the beginning of a hybrid dividend program. but if you need Hey, look somewhere else. GFF’s regular payout, having been growing at a healthy clip for years, still commands a lower yield than the S&P 500.

Buckle (BKE)

Listed Dividend Yield: 3.9%

Dividend yield with special: 11.3%

fashion retailer Buckle (BKE) There’s a small stock with a big yield – even though that yield is largely supported by a special dividend.

Buckle sells mid- to high-end clothing, accessories and shoes. While this usually translates to a stock that has suffered over the past few years, Buckle has been a surprise story, enjoying a surge in profits that has propelled BKE stock to multiple all-time highs over the past few years.

But can you trust it?

Even Buckle management understands how fickle fashion is. The yield on its hybrid dividend program depends more on special payments than regular payments – and special dividends not only occasionally skip years (like 2022), but they also vary widely in size (in 2019 $1 per share, $5.65 per share in 2021, $2.65 this year).

A little red flag? of buckle Regular The dividend has been frozen since late 2021 after a few years of increases. BKE still only pays out around 30% of its profits as regular dividends, so there is plenty of room for upside. But if you plan on collecting checks from Buckley long-term, you’ll at least want to see those checks keep up with inflation.

Old Republic International (ORI)

Listed Dividend Yield: 3.5%

Dividend yield with special: 7.0%

Old Republic International (ORI) There is a general- and title-insurance provider, and if you’re familiar with the insurance industry at all, you know that profitability can really vary from year to year.

It is not surprising that ORI management has decided that instead of going all out on regular payouts, which it may sometimes have difficulty paying, it should use special cash dividends to boost its regular payouts. should do. Over the past five years, the Old Republic has paid out four satisfactory Special dividend. In fact, its yield almost doubles when its most recent special payment is included.

ORI made no special payments in 2020, and has not yet made one in 2023. So a high-single-digit yield isn’t exactly set in stone.

But if you need a good (not great, but decent) yield that you can rely on, ORI delivers. This mild-mannered insurer is, in fact, a dividend aristocrat with four decades of uninterrupted payout growth to its credit.

If you’re thinking, “I know Aristocrats, but I don’t know ORI,” that’s because Old Republic isn’t part of the blue-chip S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats — it’s a member of the lesser-known S&P Midcap 400. Dividend Aristocrats.

CNA Financial (CNA)

Listed Dividend Yield: 4.3%

Dividend yield with special: 7.3%

Another insurer with a hybrid program is CNA Financial (CNA)Another interesting thing about one of the largest commercial property and casualty (P&C) insurers in the US is that for a $10 billion company, it is also 90% owned by someone else – The Group. Louse (L),

Insurer’s profits remain the same—CNA has not enjoyed Continuous The lowest level of growth since 2016-17. But revenues have steadily improved, and net income, though a sham, is broadly at a high level.

CNA offers greater stability than many P&C insurers, and this benefits its dividend.

Regular payouts are good and growing – the dividend is up over 4%, and it has improved a modest 20% overall over the last five years. And while CNA’s special dividend payments vary widely, the company has paid Some? Extras every year since 2014!

While special are special, we don’t want to be Hope For payment at the end of the year when we retire on dividend income. We want – hey, we demand – our payment to be dialed up.

Brett Owens is Chief Investment Strategist contradictory outlook, For more great income ideas, get a free copy of their latest special report: Your Early Retirement Portfolio: Huge Dividends—Every Month—Forever.

