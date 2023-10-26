Five questions for Nationwide chief executive Debbie Crosby

(Robert Perry/Parsons Media)

Nationwide Building Society is a national treasure, one of our most important financial institutions.

You could argue – I could argue – that it is the second most important financial body after the Bank of England.

It’s a standing ignominy for the big banks, showing that there is a better way to help families manage their finances.

Since 1884 it has offered mortgages that are generally cheaper and savings that are generally more generous than bank rivals.

It’s not always best, it doesn’t have to be. But in the long run, it will work out right for you, it promises.

Furthermore, it does not need to chase market share. If others are offering teaser deals to gain custom, let them do it.

It’s OK for sales and profits to decline nationwide. It doesn’t take bad risks to get big. It just has to be taken forward.

This is why it would be worrying to lose its way, I fear.

New chief executive Debbie Crosbie is smart, likeable and highly qualified for her job.

But recently some of his actions are worrying me.

As a customer, I am happy. I have no desire to change the institution. I suspect this is true for most members. So, are these changes all about us – or about a new chief executive trying to make an impact?

In particular, the expensive TV commercials starring Hollywood actor Dominic West hardly scream reciprocity. They shout in some strange way to show off.

West’s character seems to be a parody of Gordon Gekko, a 1980s Wall Street man who enjoys robbing customers, closing branches, and expensive lunches.

Who should it be? Banks are closing branches, but that’s because fewer people are using them. Would Nationwide keep a branch that almost no one uses just for show?

We have some questions for Nationwide below. We’ll report back when we get answers…

Five questions for Debbie Crosby:

1) How much are you paying Dominic West for those ads? Will it be revealed? Why not?

2) West’s character in TV commercials comes across as a parody of a Wall Street banker circa 1985. Which British high street bank CEO is most similar to that person?

3) Why do you keep using the phrase “a better way to do banking”? Do you want to swim?

4) What are the headlines about 8% savings deals? NBS is not a challenger bank that needs a quick boost. Nationwide aims to be affordable throughout life, not make headlines for one-off deals. Has it been forgotten?

5) It appears there is more than one class of members, as those of us who currently have a savings account did not receive the recent member bonus. I thought we were all equal. Can you see why there’s such an uproar?

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com