ISLAMABAD, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Policy ranking of five commercial banks in Pakistan shows disclosure gaps and low policy commitments Climate change, human rights, gender equality and labor rights., while no one discloses policies on nature and tax when lending money to companies.

Fair Finance Pakistan (FFP) in collaboration with Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) and Profundo has launched its first policy ranking of five major commercial banks in Pakistan. Titled “Benchmarking the Sustainability Policies of Banks in Pakistan”, the policy assessment evaluated the sustainability policies of Habib Bank Limited (HBL), Allied Bank, National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), Meezan Bank and Muslim Commercial Bank (MCB). . The Fair Finance Guide International (FFGI) methodology covers ten thematic areas, including climate change, corruption, gender equality, human rights, labor rights, nature, weapons, taxes, transparency and accountability, and financial consumer protection.

Dr. Abid Burki, Professor Emeritus, LUMS revealed the results and presented the average score for the topics of financial consumer protection, 4.62 out of 10; Corruption, 3.18 out of 10; Gender equality, 1.48 out of 10; and transparency and accountability, 1.08 out of 10. For all other topics, the average score of the five banks is less than 1 out of 10, reflecting a lack of public policies on most of the sustainability topics assessed.

Asim Jafri, Country Program Lead, Fair Finance Pakistan: “Finance must be reimagined to address society’s challenges and redouble efforts for clean air, clean water and saving a livable planet for our future generations Needed.”

With an average score of 0.5 out of 10 for addressing policies on climate change, HBL, Allied, MCB, Meezan and National Bank failed to publicly disclose any climate policies in line with the Paris Agreement in the banks’ lending and investment activities. not done.

All five banks scored less than 1 out of 10 in human rights and labor rights policy ratings. None of the banks have disclosed human rights policies related to their investments or financing, nor have they formulated public labor rights requirements for their clients and investee companies. HBL, Meezaan Bank, Allied Bank, MCB and National Bank of Pakistan have zero scores on nature and weapons.

