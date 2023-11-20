Five OSINT tools organizations can use to mitigate social engineering attacks

Stu Sjouwerman is the founder and CEO of KnowBe4 Inc.A security awareness training and simulated phishing platform.

getty

Social engineering attacks are one of the most dangerous forms of cyber attacks due to their ability to compromise the human element in the first place. Threat actors often use social engineering tactics to gain a foothold in a networked environment before making further infiltrations.

There are two primary ways that organizations can protect against social engineering: first, taking a more defensive approach by conducting extensive training to strengthen employees’ security instincts and simulating social engineering scenarios. Its objective is to make employees more aware, alert and responsible towards safety.

The second approach is aggressive, which involves “thinking like a threat actor” and aggressively deploying the same tools that attackers use to root out vulnerabilities and searching through the scope of publicly available information that Threat actors exploit this in their social engineering schemes.

OSINT (open-source intelligence) refers to a technique whereby threat actors and intelligence experts collect, assess, interpret, and survey publicly available information about organizations and their people. Are.

There are many well-known OSINT tools that can help organizations map the network attack surface and locate vulnerable assets, devices and IP addresses, such as traceroute, ping, metasploit and criminal IP. Other OSINT tools may be used by cybercriminals (in social engineering situations) for reconnaissance or target profiling. Let us explore these briefly.

1. Data Broker

When visiting a website, you are often greeted with a message asking you to accept cookies. Cookies are small text files stored on your device and can be used to track your browsing activity. This information is sometimes sold to data brokers, who package it and sell it to other organizations.

Well-known data brokers like Spokeo and ZabaSearch have been around for a long time, and the market is growing with additional players. Attackers can purchase data from multiple brokers to create comprehensive profiles of individuals.

2. what is my name

WhatsMyName is a web-based, open-source collection app whose purpose doesn’t need much explanation. Simply paste a username or email address into its search field and study the results. This tool can be smarter than doing a standard search because one can use category filters to sort by interests (dating, hobbies, political, finance, health).

Imagine a scenario in which hackers are looking to identify specific people in an organization who have interests in, say, music, gaming or weightlifting. They can use tools like WhatsMyName to know their target’s interests.

3. Name Check

Social engineering is an iterative process. Start with a large base of information, then narrow it down to one person. Let’s say you want to know someone’s username. You can use a tool like NameCheckup to perform a reverse lookup and check if a specific username or domain name is taken on major social media websites and other platforms. Through trial and error, hackers can refine searches and uncover the username of the person they are trying to target.

4. HaveBeanPound

According to a recent report from IBM, data breaches from stolen or compromised credentials are one of the most common initial attack vectors. Breaches in which credentials have been compromised can be the most expensive and take the longest to resolve.

Organizations can visit aveibeenpwned.com to find all breached email addresses on a specific domain and check whether their employee credentials, addresses, phone numbers, social media profiles, etc. were leaked in a previous data breach. You can use the “Domain Search” feature. , There are huge data dumps on the dark web containing billions of passwords and email addresses. Many people (65%) reuse their passwords across multiple websites and platforms.

5. Social Analyst

Social Analyst is a GitHub tool designed to find target profiles on over 1,000 social media platforms and websites. The tool can be deployed as an API, command line interface (CLI) or web application and is equipped with several analysis and detection modules. These modules allow users to dig deeper into a target’s online presence. Organizations can use this tool to check the social media profiles of their high-value executives before attackers have a chance to do so.

As OSINT tools proliferate, threat actors are becoming more and more sophisticated in their social engineering tactics. By employing and harnessing the power of OSINT tools, organizations can also take a more aggressive approach to security, build a more comprehensive understanding of their public-facing digital footprint, strengthen their security posture and combat social engineering attacks. Can reduce the incidence.

The Forbes Technology Council is an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives. Am I eligible?