‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ reviews are terrible, but it won’t matter

We have a new video game adaptation in theaters (and uh, Peacock too) and its review scores are looking very similar to the pre-Sonic, pre-Last of Us, pre-Arkan days. Five Nights at Freddy’s, a rendition of the famous horror game, has debuted with a 26% on Rotten Tomatoes and 81 reviews from critics.

Put this in the context of the vast, and largely disappointing, video game movie landscape, which puts Five Nights at Freddy’s below the likes of Warcraft, Prince of Persia, and 1993’s infamous Super Mario Bros. movie. But that’s more than nearly 30 other video game movies, including Resident Evil installments, Need for Speed, Assassin’s Creed, Doom, and Hitman. And even in this new, higher quality era, it’s mostly TV shows that are starting to change things.

However, in this case, it doesn’t matter at all what the review scores for Five Nights at Freddy’s are, even lower than usual. it’s a game so It’s reputed among Gen Z that A) they will watch it no matter what the critics say, and B) it’s likely that, more than ever, critics are fairly unfamiliar with the game and won’t actually have any idea what it is. Whether it will satisfy the real fans or not.

Last week, box office forecasters predicted that Five Nights could open with $50 million or more. This would put it above every first horror film of the year, including Scream VI, The Nun II, and M3GAN.

And the thing is, it will hardly have to perform well to become a big success since its entire production budget is $20 million. Like many horror films, even a remotely attractive or well-watched film can often gross many times its budget as generally speaking it is not an expensive genre. Why do you think they made ten Saw movies?

One weird thing here is that Five Nights at Freddy’s is also landing on Peacock at the same time. No doubt this is an effort to boost Peacock sign-ups among the younger crowd, although Peacock is such a non-factor in streaming that I doubt it will hurt Freddy’s box office much. There is also some concern that Freddy may perform so well over the next two weeks that it may actually take away from The Marvels, which is already struggling in ticket sales, and to similar-aged audiences. The goal is being made, at least partially, when it debuts on November 10.

It’s not surprising that critics don’t like Five Nights at Freddy’s. But it should come as no surprise that the movie is going to be a big money maker if you know anything about the sport and the size of its fanbase. and you should Too Don’t be surprised if a sequel or two is immediately greenlit for a film that made five times its budget in ten days.

