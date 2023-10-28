‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ review from Total Series Outsider

fnaf universal

Prepare yourself, because Five Nights at Freddy’s is about to set some records. It already has the highest opening day ever for a video game movie, and it’s setting its sights on a $78 million opening weekend, the biggest amount for any horror movie this year. Long term, we’ll have to see, but at a $20 million budget, it’s a smash hit.

Anyone remotely following youth video game culture would have predicted this, as the series has been a craze for years among Gen Z and their idols like Markiplier and MatPat. Now, coming to the big screen, and the fans being at least somewhat satisfied is making it a megahit. The critics’ scores suck but the audience reviews and its A-Cinemascore are very high.

Since I knew it was going to be a big “moment,” I wanted to see the movie myself, which I did yesterday with its co-release on Peacock, which obviously didn’t hurt its box office haul. Although I’m obviously a big video game guy, I have absolutely Zero Relationship with sports. I have never played it and all I know is that the youth are crazy about it. I know it’s about murderous, chuck-a-cheese robots, but that’s it.

So, I’m just trying to take it as a pure horror movie that I thought was…pretty okay actually. I think a lot of people are forgetting that this is, in many ways, a “kid’s first horror movie”, as condescending as that may sound. It is PG-13 and based on a teen-rated game. i think the movie would have been better horror If only the movie had been gorier (see Willy’s Wonderland for a similar concept with more gore plus Nicolas Cage), but I also understand why this decision was made based on the audience that would go see it. FNAF wouldn’t be anywhere near this scale of a hit if the R-rating cut off at least 75% of the viewer base.

The aesthetics here are very good. I’m very impressed with how they did these animatronics, and brought them to life from the game in a very unsettling fashion with practical effects. I thought Josh Hutcherson did a solid job in the lead role, and I was very invested in the whole “what happened to the missing children” story, even if the movie pulled a “Scooby Doo” one where of course the finale. The bad guy was…really the only other character they featured in the movie (and yes, I realize the irony of the Scooby Doo reference).

The film works. It’s not particularly scary, but I’m definitely coming at it from the perspective of someone whose favorite horror movie is Hereditary. If I were 11 years old, sure, it might have been scary. I’m hearing stories of little kids who love Five Nights at Freddy’s as a game, but this big screen version is too much for them.

I’m not too surprised by the huge gap between critics and audiences here. No, Five Nights at Freddy’s probably isn’t in my top 50 horror movies, but it’s totally serviceable, and I’ve seen worse movies with a lot more gore and jump scares. Basically it works, and it In fact It seems to be working for the core fan base, hence the high scores and massive ticket sales. Expect, I don’t know, at least five more of these.

