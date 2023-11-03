Five key findings from the fraud trial of Sam Bankman-Fried

Photograph: Jane Rosenberg/Reuters

Former crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried was convicted on seven charges of fraud and conspiracy on Thursday after a trial that lasted nearly a month.

The proceedings in a Manhattan courtroom revealed in detail how a billion-dollar cryptocurrency empire could collapse overnight and clearly demonstrated the specific personalities who left thousands of customers in financial trouble.

Bankman-Fried, the founder and former CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, was charged with seven counts of wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy for her role in the collapse of FTX, which was once valued at $32 billion.

Prosecutors said Bankman-Fried “misappropriated and embezzled” billions of dollars of her clients’ money through Alameda Research, a hedge fund closely linked to FTX.

During the trial, his closest confidants gave damning testimony. Jurors also heard denials of Bankman-Fried’s public persona and a spontaneous repetition of the answer: “I don’t remember.”

Here are five key findings:

Everyone close to Bankman-Fried said he committed the crimes…except Bankman-Fried

Three of Bankman-Fried’s closest confidants pleaded guilty to financial crimes for their involvement in the collapse of FTX. Gary Wang and Nishad Singh, both co-founders of FTX, and Caroline Ellison, Bankman-Fried’s ex-girlfriend and former CEO of Alameda Research, all cooperated with the prosecution to testify against Bankman-Fried, accused of wire fraud. and pleaded guilty to conspiracy.

Wang said he himself was the architect of the infamous backdoor that allowed Alameda, a hedge fund closely linked to FTX, to borrow unlimited amounts of money from FTX, withdraw funds from the exchange’s clients, and place the money under the control of Bankman-Fried. Was.

Molly White, a software engineer and creator of the crypto-skeptic site Web3 Is Going Just Great, put it succinctly: “The fraud was in the code.” Wang testified that he committed the fraud on the instructions of Bankman-Fried.

According to the indictment, Bankman-Fried used crypto and cash to fund $100m in political contributions, a $40m Bahamas penthouse where she and other FTX executives lived, and A-list celebrity endorsements.

On the stand, Bankman-Fried admitted to “major mistakes” and “significant oversights” in her management of FTX – chief among them the failure to establish a risk management team – but she denied committing fraud. He said he did not know that FTX customer funds were being misused until just before the exchange was shut down.

Conversely, Wang testified that his former boss was not surprised to learn that, as the crypto market declined in 2022, Alameda faced an $8 billion budget shortfall, according to Wang, which would be partially offset by It was born out of an investment from Bankman-Fried. Bankman-Fried allegedly covered the hole in the balance sheet by using funds from FTX customers. Wang said that FTX customers’ deposits have been moving to bank accounts controlled by Alameda since 2019.

Bankman-Fried’s defense blamed Ellison for the bankruptcy of both companies, emphasizing his failure to save Alameda’s financial position.

Caroline Ellison was expected to be the prosecution’s key witness – she did

Ellison served as CEO of Alameda Research. She was also Bankman-Freed’s sometime girlfriend. There was no one better placed than Bankman-Fried to shed light on his work, no one closer to him.

Where Bankman-Fried denied and blamed the fraud, Ellison stated plainly and simply that she had committed the fraud. Moments after he took the stand, prosecutor Daniel Sassoon asked: “When you were working at Alameda, did you commit any crimes?” Alison replied: “Yes, we did.” Sassoon added: “When you say ‘we’, what do you mean by ‘we’?”

“I mean Sam and I and the others,” Alison said. She testified that the crimes she committed with Bankman-Fried included “fraud, conspiracy to commit fraud, and money laundering” and that they defrauded FTX customers and investors as well as Alameda’s lenders.

“And to be clear, did you commit these crimes alone?” Sassoon asked. Alison replied: “No. He was committed to Sam.

Ellison later said that the decision to use FTX client funds to cover the shortfall at Alameda, the center of the alleged fraud, was “Sam’s decision.” When Bankman-Fried repeatedly instructed her to repay the loan, Ellison explained: “I understood he was asking me to use FTX client funds to repay our loan.”

Bankman-Fried’s ‘math nerd’ look was extremely important to him, to FTX, and to the prosecution.

Bankman-Fried affected a genre-defying personal style: a wild black cloud of hair, a T-shirt, and cargo shorts. Ellison testified that he carefully crafted his appearance as a personal brand and ambassador for FTX. He said he opted for a simple sedan, not a company-owned luxury car: “Driving a Toyota Corolla was better for his image,” he said. She said she felt the same way about her messy hair.

“He said he thought his hair was very valuable. “He said that since Jane Street, he thought he got higher bonuses because of his hair and that it was an important part of FTX’s narrative and image,” she testified. Bankman-Fried and Ellison met at the trading firm Jane Street.

Sassoon repeatedly questioned Bankman-Fried about her personality and appearance, calling this another way she defrauded her investors and clients.

“Did you testify that you did not cut your hair because you were busy and lazy?” the prosecutor asked.

“That sounds perfect,” he replied.

As The New York Times reported, Sassoon asked if he had told a colleague: “‘I honestly think it’s negative EV. [estimated value] To cut my hair. I think it’s important for people to think I look crazy.

Bankman-Fried responded, “I don’t think I said it that way.”

“Mr. Bankman-Fried, do you remember this New York Times article?” Sassoon asked, bringing up the article with commentary.

“Vaguely,” Bankman-Fried said.

Bankman-Fried cut his hair for the proceedings, and wore a gray suit and purple tie in place of his trademark T-shirt and cargo shorts in the courtroom.

When Bankman-Fried’s attorney, Mark Cohen, presented his conclusion, he argued that the prosecutor’s case depended heavily on Bankman-Fried’s honesty rather than the substance of her actions.

His lawyer said in his closing argument, “We would agree that there was a time when Sam was probably the worst dressed CEO in the world and he also had the worst hair.” “But it’s not a crime.”

The trial shattered Bankman-Fried’s evil image and brought down her associates.

Before his trial, Bankman-Fried was seen as the most responsible person in crypto. FTX was the most secure exchange in the industry. He was willing to write the US rulebook for crypto through repeated testimony before Congress and close ties with lawmakers, including $100 million in political contributions.

Hangers flocked to that glowing reputation for their own financial and reputational gain.

Bankman-Fried’s parents, both professors of legal ethics at Stanford, were her close advisors. The former CEO called FTX a “family business.” Both attended almost every day of his trial, and now both are being sued by FTX to claw back the money they made from the failed exchange. As a result of that lawsuit and the case against his son, his emails – petty, money-grubbing and embarrassing – have been made public. For example, Joseph Bankman was paid a salary of $200,000 for his work advising FTX, which he reportedly did not consider adequate.

“Gee, Sam I don’t know what to say here. this is the first [I] Heard of salaries of 200K per year! CC-ing Barbara Fried, she wrote to her son in January 2022, according to a September 2023 court filing. Less than two weeks later, he and his wife received $10 million from Alameda Research and a $10 million property in the Bahamas.

Michael Lewis, author of The Big Short and Moneyball, has written a book about Bankman-Fried, Going Infinite. After being given a thorough account of Bankman-Fried’s daily life as CEO, Lewis wrote a biography. The Guardian’s Emma Brockes wrote in her review that Lewis “develops a misguided soft spot for the fallen crypto king”.

Bankman-Fried subscribes to a philosophy called “effective altruism”, which holds that it is a moral good to become wealthy with a view to donating wealth in the most efficient way. Ellison said on the stand that her ex-boyfriend’s particular morality made it easy for him to justify lies and deceive his clients. In the wake of the allegations against the one-time mogul, public perception of the movement has declined and its biggest supporters have retreated.

When your attorney tells you not to do interviews after you’ve been charged with a crime, it’s best to listen to them

Testifying in your own defense is a risky bet under the best of circumstances. This becomes extremely dangerous when the prosecution has dozens of hours of your recorded interviews and hundreds of on-the-record statements. Answering “I don’t remember” — as Bankman-Fried did more than 100 times in response to the prosecution’s questions — may fail to endear you to jurors when there are records of times you didn’t remember. Have you remembered?

Bankman-Fried attacked the media and spoke to more than 50 journalists before she was arrested and extradited (and to many journalists after). The prosecution made extensive use of those interviews during cross-examination, repeating Bankman-Fried’s statements when she attempted to divert the line of questioning.

In a notable and testy exchange, Sassoon also asked Bankman-Fried whether her congressional testimony in support of regulation was “just for PR”, which Bankman-Fried denied.

“Privately you said things like: ‘Fuck the regulators’?” Sassoon asked.

“I said that once,” Bankman-Fried admitted.

During her first interview after the collapse of FTX with The New York Times in November 2022, Bankman-Fried was asked whether her lawyers were “suggesting that it’s a good idea for you to speak out”. The entrepreneur replied: “No, they absolutely are not.”

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com