Five important things to consider when deciding whether a security solution is right for your organization

According to current trends and reports, including the 2023 Global Risks Report of the World Economic Forum (WEF), cyber crime and cyber insecurity are the eighth biggest threat to humanity. The Hiscox Cyber ​​Readiness Report 2021 estimates that the average organization now allocates 21% of its IT budget to cybersecurity, representing a 63% increase compared to 2020.

Whether you’re a business owner, CISO, security expert, or auditor, you may have noticed that the amount of security solutions available in the cybersecurity industry is at an all-time high. As threats continue to grow, so do new solutions. The question then becomes how to choose the right security solution for your company, keeping in mind your organization’s specific security needs and business objectives.

In this article, I’ll take a closer look at five important elements when deciding whether a security solution is a good fit for your organization.

1. Adopt a cybersecurity strategy.

A security strategy involves determining the direction of your security systems in your organization and aligning them with your company’s business objectives. This ensures that your technology deployment is in line with your overall business strategy.

When I was head of IT security at a multinational telecom infrastructure company, I met a salesperson who suggested we purchase software for homomorphic encryption. Despite the software being a great system, my strategy at that time was more about ensuring the availability of our infrastructure than ensuring data confidentiality. So I invested more in tools that prevent DDoS, ransomware, etc. If I were in payments or financial services, it might have been a different story.

Therefore, the first point is always to check strategic alignment, especially when you have a limited budget.

2. Isolate the challenge.

Not every cybersecurity risk requires a technology solution. Risks may be related to people, process or technology problems, or a combination of some or all. If the risk requires a technology solution, it is important to fully assess whether the problem in question can truly be mitigated by technology. Otherwise, you can deploy a technology solution and still have a large residual risk.

Let’s take data breaches as an example, one of the biggest cyber threats at present. John Karoni, CEO of SafeMoon, argues that to deal with this type of challenge, the industry needs a new mechanism to ensure that “in the event of a data breach, customer data will not be accessible to anyone other than the user themselves.” Not worthy.”

So, the thing to consider when trying to deploy a solution to resolve a data breach is whether you want to prevent a data breach in the first place or whether you want to ensure that even if your company gets hacked, users Data and information not compromised. This way you can isolate the real challenge, and by considering any of these options you can get a better understanding of the right security solution to achieve.

3. List your needs.

Sometimes there is a clear need for a security solution in an organization. However, many times senior management teams have difficulty agreeing on the type of solution needed to mitigate the identified threat.

One thing I’ve found useful in these types of situations is to list your needs before meeting your partners. For example, most of the times we all agree that we need a privileged access management solution. But if we immediately come to the decision table with solution names that may be based on unconscious bias, it may not be as effective as reflecting an open mindset towards agreed requirements.

4. Learn how to get more from your existing tools.

Elaborating on the above point, if you list and properly articulate your security requirements, you will notice that sometimes one or more of your existing solutions have similar capabilities. It may be that your system simply needs updating or optimizing.

Going back to the data breach example, you should always consider whether your security solution is capable of not only preventing a breach, but also being adept at response features as well as encrypting personal data .

5. Evaluate vendors according to your company culture.

Some solutions are extremely restrictive with little scope for change. If your organization is extremely fast-paced and likes to update its systems regularly, you may want to choose a vendor that is willing to make special changes on a frequent basis. My final point is that you should assess whether your company culture and work dynamic align with the services that a particular vendor is providing you.

This is certainly not an exhaustive list of elements to consider, however hopefully it provides enough information to the business owner or security professional who is wondering how to choose and deploy the right security solution for their business. As I’ve said, it’s important to align an organization’s security strategy with its overall business objectives when choosing a security solution to maximize the value of the product.

