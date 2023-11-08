Five housing markets are growing

For nearly a year and a half, the housing market has slowed as inventory remains low and record-high mortgage rates have scared off potential buyers. However, a new report redfin Reflects a micro increase in new listings, the first increase since July 2022. And in some affordable housing markets, listings are closing in as little as eight days.

Are housing inventories rising?

In the four weeks ending Oct. 22, Redfin reported a 0.3% increase in new home listings compared to a year earlier. While this may seem too small to celebrate, it is the first increase in listings in nearly 18 months. Months of supply (a measure of housing inventory) also advanced 0.2 points compared to 3.5 months of supply, the most since February. Although this figure is still far from a balanced supply of 4 to 5 months, progress is progress.

Despite a subtle increase in home inventory, buyers won’t budge unless the deals are good. The near 30-year low in mortgage applications still indicates that buyers are waiting for conditions to improve further before dipping a toe into the housing sector. With mortgage rates hovering at a 23-year high of 7.76% as of November 5, and home prices rising, it’s easy to see why potential buyers are still hesitant. However, buyers currently in the race for a new home may benefit from falling prices.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Become a smarter, better-informed investor.

Save up to 74%

Sign up for Kiplinger’s free e-newsletter

Profit and prosper from the best expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more – straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper from the best expert advice – straight to your email.

As home prices continue to rise across the country, higher-priced homes are staying on the market longer while buyers choose more budget-conscious options. In response, sellers are adjusting prices in another record-setting turn. By October 22, prices of listed homes had fallen by 6.8%.

Which cities buck the trend and why?

Affordability remains a major concern for potential home buyers in this high-rate environment. Markets with the fastest selling homes generally have lower prices. In these five major housing markets, homes are going under contract in less than two weeks on average. What makes buyers snap up these homes so quickly? They are affordable and most fall under the national average home price of $412,081, except in Seattle, which is higher than the national average.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

overall rank metro area average days on market average home sales price 1 Albany, NY 8 $310,000 2 Rochester, NY 9 $235,000 3 Grand Rapids, MI 9 $320,000 4 Buffalo, NY 11 $255,000 5 Seattle, WA 12 $769,990

As people are attracted to more affordable areas, competition for homes is also increasing. There is also a possibility of increase in prices due to competition. Austin, TX is a prime example. The city gained popularity during the pandemic for its affordable housing and buyers rushed to purchase as quickly as possible, sending prices skyrocketing. At the peak of last spring home prices were nearly 30% higher than the average home. Today, Austin is one of the slowest metro areas with an average of 59 days on the market, and prices are more than 9% ahead of the national average, a study by Redfin found.

Related Content

Source: www.kiplinger.com