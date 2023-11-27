Five coins set to explode this December ($GFOX, $AAVE, $ADA, $TRX, $SNX)

Solana ($SOL) dominated the crypto market with a meteoric rise in November. With the $SOL rally slowing down, December’s big winners are getting even hotter. among the contenders for Best Cryptocurrencies to Invest For December there are Galaxy Fox ($GFOX), Aave ($AAVE), Cardano ($ADA), Tron ($TRX), and Synthetix ($SNX). Let us find out how well they are expected to perform.

Interest in Galaxy Fox ($GFOX) increases ahead of launch

Galaxy Fox ($GFOX) has emerged as one of the top crypto investment options due to its unique blend of meme coin and P2E gaming ecosystem. The game is based on an intergalactic web3 world in which foxes are racing to dominate the universe. Players will choose unique fox characters as they travel through different exciting galaxies.

Galaxy Fox’s earning potential puts it ahead of many P2E titles. Top players will be rewarded on the intergalactic leaderboard and will earn exciting prizes in $GFOX tokens and digital sets. Additionally, players can earn extra money by participating in competitions and staking their $GFOX tokens.

Galaxy Fox has unveiled plans to integrate one of the best NFT collections into the game consisting of 3000 exclusive NFTs. Each NFT is designed to give characters a special skill in the game. The combination of P2E and meme coins has created an exciting new model for Galaxy Fox.

This is why Galaxy Fox Presale is ranked among the best cryptocurrencies to invest in December. Now in the beta phase of its presale, Galaxy Fox is now the cheapest crypto coin to buy at only $0.00066 per token. With its trajectory, analysts are predicting 10x gains for $GFOX.

Aave turns into Maverick, expects more profits

Since October, $AAVE has seen a strong rise, rising from $52 in November to briefly topping $100. Analysts predict the bullishness will continue following the transformation of Aave companies into Avara.

Aave Crypto, Lens, GHO, and more were previously under the umbrella brand. Following the transition, Avara and all its sub-brands will work towards developing high-end Web3 products for Aave.

The announcement also said that Avara will develop an open and decentralized internet that comes with fairness. Due to these plans, analysts predict an increase of up to 50% in the price of $AAVE.

Cardano has formed a golden cross, will it rise to $1?

While Solana dominated November, Cardano ($ADA) could be the top altcoin for December. The altcoin has formed a bullish pattern right after its co-founder, Charles Hoskinson, announced a potential collaboration with ChatGPT.

A top analyst has reported that a golden cross pattern can be seen on the Cardano price chart. The 50-day moving average has moved above the 200-day moving average, forming a bullish pattern on the daily chart.

To confirm this, $ADA closed with gains for the third consecutive day. If this pattern continues in the coming days, we may see a big jump in the price of Cardano. In its journey to $1, bulls will face key resistance at $0.500 and $0.800.

Tron ($TRX) remains stable above the $0.100 level, what is the next price target?

Tron ($TRX) price continues to rise in 2023. The altcoin has increased by more than 102% since the beginning of 2023. This trend is expected to continue in December.

Despite the recent decline in the crypto market, $TRX coin bulls have defended the $0.1000 support level. $0.1000 is considered a key psychological level as it could lead to a rise in the price of altcoins.

TRON’s recent entry into decentralized finance (DeFi) marks an important chapter for the altcoin. If Tron coin maintains its bullish momentum, it could climb above the $0.1500 level before the year ends.

Purp V3 Upgrade Fuels Synthetix ($SNX) Rally

Following the launch of the new Perp V3 upgrade, the price of the Synthetix crypto has increased by more than 20%. Synthetix announced that Perp V3 will build on the success of V2, which reached the $30 billion milestone.

A number of new features will be introduced in Perp V3 to improve the Synthetix network, including cross-margin, multi-collateral, and account-based access. Because of this, analysts have ranked $SNX as one of the best crypto investments for December.

in conclusion

While these are the five best cryptos investors can buy in December, Galaxy Fox shows the most potential. Furthermore, due to its unique gaming model and the project entering the crypto presale stage, it has greater bullish potential than other cryptos. So make sure you buy this gem soon while it is still in the presale stage.

