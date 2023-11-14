Fisker Stock (NYSE:FSR) Falls on Disappointing Q3 Results – TipRanks.com

Fixer’s shares (NYSE:FSR) fell 14.8% in extended trade yesterday after the third quarter missed expectations. The electric vehicle (EV) start-up reported a modest loss of $0.27 per share, worse than analysts’ estimates of $0.23 per share. Although Q3FY23 was the first quarter with meaningful sales for the automaker, its revenue of $71.80 million was well below the consensus of $143.1 million. In the prior-year quarter, Fisker reported a diluted loss of $0.49 per share on revenue of $0.014 million.

Fisker delivered 1,097 Ocean electric SUVs out of 4,725 vehicles produced in Q3. Deliveries have increased in the current quarter, with 1,200 Oceans sold in October alone. The fisker was originally scheduled to report its Q3FY23 results on November 8. However, there were delays in “completing the financial statements and related disclosures” due to the departure of its chief accounting officer last week.

Like many other EV companies, Fisker faces stiff competition in the sector. To deal with the price war, Fisker has recently cut the prices of its EVs. The company is expanding its delivery infrastructure to fast-track its EV deliveries and meet targets for Q4 and beyond. Also, the company is entering new markets and opening more stores in existing markets to increase its delivery.

Is Fixer a buy or sell?

Following the Q3 print, TD Cowen analyst Jeff Osborne reiterated a Buy rating on FSR stock with a price target of $11 (167.6% upside).

FSR has a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks, with two other analysts sharing the same sentiment. Additionally, the average fixer price forecast of $9.67 suggests the potential for a 135.3% upside from current levels. Meanwhile, year-to-date, FSR stock has declined 40.3%.



