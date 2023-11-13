Fisker reports bigger-than-expected third-quarter loss and weaker deliveries

Electric vehicle startup Fisker on Monday reported a third-quarter loss that was bigger than Wall Street expected.

Fisker begins deliveries of its battery-electric Ocean SUV in the second quarter of 2023.

Courtesy: Fiskar

Electric vehicle startup Fisker on Monday reported a third-quarter loss that was bigger than Wall Street expected, and said it delivered only 1,100 Ocean electric SUVs in the third quarter.

But, it said, deliveries have accelerated since the end of the quarter, with more than 1,200 oceans delivered in October and now reaching “hundreds of thousands” of more customers.

Fisker’s shares fell more than 10% in after-hours trading immediately following the news.

The company said it and its manufacturing partner, Magna International, manufactured 4,725 Oceans in the third quarter and delivered 1,097 to customers. Fisker produced 1,022 oceans in the second quarter of 2023.

“We are rapidly expanding our delivery infrastructure to support the delivery of greater volumes of our class-leading product to our loyal customers,” CEO Henrik Fisker said in a statement. “We are gaining momentum and have delivered more units in the month of October compared to the third quarter.”

The company said in a statement on Sept. 26 that it expects to deliver 300 Oceans per day before the end of 2023.

The news came as part of Fisker’s third-quarter earnings report on Monday.

Fisker’s net loss for the quarter was $91 million, or 27 cents a share, more than the 19 cents expected by Wall Street analysts surveyed by LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv.

Revenue for the period was $71.8 million. Wall Street was expecting revenue of $109 million, but CNBC is not comparing reported revenue to estimates due to low analyst coverage.

A year earlier, Fisker had reported a net loss of $149.3 million, or 49 cents per share, and revenue of about $14,000.

Fisker had $625 million in cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, compared with $521.8 million as of June 30. The EV maker raised an additional $300 million through a convertible note offering in July and $150 million in September.

Fisker did not immediately update its production guidance for the full year. It said in August it expected Magna to build 20,000 to 23,000 Oceans at its contract manufacturing plant in Austria by the end of the year.

Fisker had originally planned to report its third-quarter results last week, before U.S. markets open on Nov. 8. But it abruptly postponed its report that morning, saying the departure of its chief accounting officer on October 27 and the appointment of its chief accounting officer on November 6 had “delayed the completion of the financial statements and related disclosures.”

Fisker did not say why its chief accounting officer left.

Fisker’s chief technology officer, Burkhard Huhnke, also left the company in late October for “personal reasons,” according to a regulatory filing. The company appointed David King, a senior engineer who previously led its vehicle-body engineering team, to the position on November 3.

Source: www.cnbc.com