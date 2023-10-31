Fisher Investments recaps the biggest market, political and economic news from the past week, including US, Eurozone, UK and Japan Manufacturing and Services PMIs, US Q3 2023 GDP data and Eurozone M3 data.

In the US, October S&P 500 Global Flash Manufacturing and Services Purchasing Managers’ Indexes (PMI) were 50.0 and 50.9, respectively – both better than expectations (readings above 50 indicate expansion). Initial durable goods orders rose 4.7% in September, better than expected. First estimate of Q3 2023 GDP beats expectations at 4.9% q/q growth. In our view, the main private sector drivers of GDP are growing well, reducing fears of rising inflation and a slowdown in growth. For more details, please see our 10/27/2023 commentary, On dour reaction to ‘Goldilocks’ Q3 GDP.

In the Eurozone, the October HCOB Global Flash Manufacturing and Services PMIs were lower than expected – coming in at 43.0 and 47.8 respectively. September M3 money supply fell 1.2% year-on-year, better than forecast. The European Central Bank (ECB) left its key refinancing rate unchanged at 4.5%. In the UK, October S&P Global/CIPS Flash Manufacturing and Services PMIs were 45.2 and 49.2 respectively.

In Japan, the October Jibun Bank Flash Manufacturing PMI was unchanged at 48.5, while the October Jibun Bank Flash Services PMI fell to 51.1. September exports rose 4.3% year-on-year, beating expectations, while imports fell 16.4% year-on-year, below consensus estimates.

Week Ahead:

The US, UK, Eurozone, Japan and China report October purchasing managers’ index (PMI) readings. Japan and the Eurozone release unemployment data in September, while the US reports unemployment data and non-farm payrolls in October. UK posts September money supply (M4). Eurozone reports its preliminary estimate of Q3 2023 GDP.

The source of all data quoted is FactSet. This update constitutes the general views of Fisher Investments and should not be construed as individual investment advice. No assurances are given that we will maintain these views, which may change at any time based on new information, analysis or reconsideration. Furthermore, no assurances are given as to the accuracy of any forecasts made herein. Global equities are represented by the MSCI World Index. The MSCI World Index measures the performance of selected stocks in 23 developed countries and subjects dividend withholding taxes and uses the maximum rate applicable to non-resident institutional investors that do not benefit from double taxation treaties. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. There is also a risk of loss associated with investing in the stock market.

Source: www.fisherinvestments.com