Fisher Investments Reviews: Last Week on the Market—November 13 – November 17

Last week at a glance

last week’s returns

Fisher GTR Equity Strategy: 2.9%

MSCI World Index: 3.0%

S&P 500 index: 2.3%

MSCI EAFE Index: 4.5%

MSCI World Small Cap Index: 4.7%

In the US, retail sales in October fell 0.1% month on month, less than expected, but rose 2.5% year-on-year, beating expectations. October manufacturing output contracted by 0.7% m/m and 1.7% y/y, respectively, while industrial production contracted by 0.6% m/m and 0.7% y/y, respectively. Consumer prices in October were unchanged month over month and rose 3.2% year-on-year – both below market expectations. Core consumer prices, which exclude food and energy, rose 0.2% m/m and 4.0% y/y. Headlines have attributed last Tuesday’s report on the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the markets’ rise, although in our view, the report does not bode well for stocks. Markets are forward-looking and are anticipating an improvement in inflation since the bull market began a year ago, putting downward pressure on sentiment. For more information, please see our 11/14/2023 commentary “US CPI: Shelter suggests more cooling ahead.”

In the Eurozone, consumer prices rose 2.9% year-on-year in October, while core consumer prices rose 4.2% year-on-year in October, in line with preliminary estimates. The second estimate of Q3 2023 GDP saw a -0.1% q/q contraction and 0.1% y/y growth – both in line with the first estimate. September industrial output fell 1.1% month-on-month and 6.9% year-on-year, both worse than forecast. In the UK, consumer prices in October were flat month on month and rose 4.6% year on year, both below expectations. Core consumer prices rose 0.3% month-on-month and 5.7% year-on-year in October, both slightly below expectations. Retail sales declined 0.3% month/month and 2.7% year/year in October. Unemployment remained unchanged at 4.2% in the three months ending in September.

In Japan, the first estimate of GDP for the third quarter of 2023 showed a contraction of 0.5% q/q and 2.1% y/y, both below expectations. Early October imports and exports declined 12.5% ​​year-on-year and increased 1.6% year-on-year, respectively. Industrial production rose 0.5% m/m last September, but fell 4.4% y/y – both more than forecast. Retail sales in September rose 6.2%, up 0.4% month on month. In China, retail sales rose 7.6% in October, while industrial output rose 4.6%. October Money supply (M2) increased 10.3% year on year. Credit growth increased by 10.9% in October.

week ahead

The US, UK, Eurozone and Japan report flash November manufacturing and services PMIs. The US released October durable goods orders and new home sales as well as unemployment data for the week ending November 11. Japan reports October consumer prices.

tip of the week

Fisher Investments’ offices and US markets will be closed on Thursday, November 23 in observance of Thanksgiving. Our offices will reopen on Friday, November 24th.

