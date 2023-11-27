WILMINGTON, Delaware, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — global fish tank market size matters US$836.3 million in 2023 And it is accordingly predicted to grow at a substantial CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period between 2023 and 2030. rationalstate Analysis.

Market Definition, Market Scope and Report Overview

Several factors are driving the growth and demand in the fish tank market. The increasing trend of pet ownership, especially among urban residents, has increased the demand for pet products, including fish tanks. Fish tanks are popular choices because they offer a low-maintenance alternative to pet ownership, especially compared to other pets like dogs or cats.

Additionally, advances in aquarium technology have led to the development of more efficient filtration systems, lighting options, and automated features, making fish tanks easier to maintain and more attractive to a wider audience.

According to an in-depth market assessment by RationalStats, the fish tank market has been analyzed Based on market segments, including type, application, and geography/region (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) , The report also provides the global and regional market size for the historical period 2019-2022 and the forecast period 2023-2030.

Furthermore, the long-term scope and 10-year outlook of the products/services and its impact on the Fish Tank market. It also includes the current state of the industry – production levels, capacity utilization, technology quotient, etc. The key information will be manufacturing capacity, installed base, import volume, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights by country. etc.

global Fish Tank Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of type, freshwater tropical aquariums are expected to dominate the market due to the increasing use of freshwater aquariums for decorative purposes.

report summary

report metrics Description base year 2023 forecast period 2023-2030 base year market size US$836.3 million Market Size Forecast US$1,203.5 million growth rate 5.3% major section freshwater tropical aquarium leading area North America major market mover Growing trend of pet ownership

Advances in Aquarium Technology

Development of more efficient filtration systems Profile of companies deserted

boyyu

Halliya

Kotobuki

hinalar

Propoise Aquarium

Jalalu Aquarium Equipment Manufacturing

Guangzhou Yumei Aquarium

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some key players adopt various strategies to strengthen their market share and gain competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers and acquisitions, and partnerships and collaborations are some of the strategies adopted by industry players.

Some of the key players and suppliers significantly contributing to the growth of the fish tanks market include Sanson, Boyue, Hailia, Kotobuki, Hinaler, Propois Aquarium, Jalalu Aquarium Equipment Manufacturing, and Guangzhou Yumei Aquarium, among others.

RationalState has dismantled the fish tanks Market based on type, applicationand area

global fish tank market Value (US$M), Volume (Units), and Market Share Analysis by Type (2019-2030) freshwater tropical aquarium cold water aquariums marine aquarium brackish aquariums

global fish tank market Value (US$M), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Office Restaurants and Bars Retail Stores and Malls Other

global fish tank market Value (US$M), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Fish Tank Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Latin America Fish Tank Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country brazil Mexico rest of latin america Western Europe Fish Tank Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Germany UK France spain Italy benelux nordic rest of western Europe Eastern Europe Fish Tank Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Russia poland Hungary other CIS countries rest of eastern Europe Asia Pacific Fish Tank Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country China Japan India South Korea Australia asean Indonesia Thailand philippines vietnam malaysia rest of asean rest of asia pacific Middle East and Africa Fish Tank Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country gcc Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) remaining gcc South Africa Nigeria turkey Rest of the Middle East and Africa



Key questions answered in a fish tank report:

What will be the market value of fish tank market by 2030?

What is the market size of the fish tanks market?

What are the market drivers of the Fish Tank market?

What are the key trends in the fish tank market?

Which is the leading region in the fish tanks market?

Which are the major companies operating in the fish tank market?

What is the market share of the major segments in the fish tank market?

