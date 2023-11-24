Fish fertilizer makes life sweet for orange growers

CHENGDU – China’s largest blood orange production base, Zizhong County in Neijiang, Sichuan Province, is now focusing on elevating its position in the value chain and adopting more eco-friendly farming practices.

Zizhong blood orange is an extraordinary brand, said entrepreneur Li Dagang, one of many locals who have returned to the area due to local government efforts to revive the blood orange industry.

The county is working on innovative methods that integrate blood orange farming with fish farming. Stepping into an integrated farming demonstration area located in a hilly countryside, visitors are greeted by huge, circular pools at the foot of the hills. The pools contain various fish species including catfish and perch, and the mountain slopes are covered with blood orange trees.

In 2019, villagers began exploring alternatives to fish farming in above-ground ponds, but faced challenges related to residual water pollution and high expenses associated with its management.

After local agriculture officials became aware of the situation, technical experts recommended converting the hills above the ponds into blood orange orchards. That approach allowed the use of residues produced by fish farming ponds, effectively conserving water resources as well as reducing the costs of organic fruit cultivation.

The feces generated by fish proceed through solid-liquid separation, protein separation and sterilization, among other processes. The final products, once fermented, are used as organic fertilizer for blood orange trees, and the purified pool water is used to irrigate blood orange plantations or reused in fish farming. .

Lai Yonghui, a technician at the county’s agricultural authority, said organic fertilizer was used to increase the organic content of the soil, improving the quality of the blood oranges.

About 133 hectares of blood oranges have been cultivated in the demonstration area, which also includes 44 fish ponds. The initiative has created employment opportunities for more than 800 villagers and generated an annual output of hundreds of millions of yuan. The promising outlook of Zizhong’s blood orange industry encouraged Li to come on board in 2017, when he fulfilled his long-held aspiration to live and work in his hometown.

He said that for Zizhong Blood Orange to establish a presence in the high-end market, advancements were needed in terms of product quality standardization, marketing strategies and achieving economies of scale. He hoped that the business expertise he had gained while running companies in other sectors could be beneficial.

His confidence in starting a business centered around blood oranges was reinforced by the strong commitment of local governments to foster a thriving industry through measures such as offering subsidies.

He founded a company that is engaged in the cultivation, processing and marketing of blood oranges. It focuses on promoting standardized fruit cultivation and creating products such as blood orange beer, wine, facial masks and essential oils that are marketed through online and offline sales channels.

“In the past, cutting a blood orange was akin to opening a mystery box, because its internal color was hard to predict in advance, and farmers had to rely on their experience during harvest,” Lee said, explaining its importance. Said. A testing tool jointly developed by their company and research institutes that helps in standardization.

This device can test the amount of anthocyanidins in blood oranges, an essential component to the fruit’s blood-red color, as well as its nutrients. It can test 10 metric tons of blood oranges in just one hour without any intervention.

The head of the county’s agricultural authority said Zizhong produces 400,000 metric tons of blood oranges a year, with output across the entire industrial chain worth 5.8 billion yuan ($799 million).

by Xinhua

Source: www.chinadaily.com.cn