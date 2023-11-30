First validation of the Lilo Mike Farmer model on a large financial markets dataset.

This article has been reviewed in accordance with Science X’s editorial process and policies. The editors have highlighted the following features, ensuring the reliability of the content:

By Ingrid Fadeli, Phys.org

Long memory of market-order flow is ubiquitously observed in financial markets. Here, +1 (-1) represents buy (sell) market order. Once you observe a buy (sell) market order, you will likely see a buy (sell) order again, even in the future. The most promising hypothesis behind this phenomenon is the order-splitting hypothesis, where institutional investors are thought to split large metaorders into longs of smaller child orders. Credit: Sato and Kanazawa.

Economics and physics are separate fields of study, yet some researchers are combining the two to tackle complex economics problems in innovative ways. This resulted in the establishment of an interdisciplinary research field known as econophysics, which specializes in solving problems inherent in economics using physics principles and experimental methods.

Researchers at Kyoto University conducted an econophysics study that aimed to study financial market behavior using a statistical physics framework known as the Lillo, Mike, and Farmer (LMF) model. Their paper, published in Physical Review Letters, outlines the first quantitative verification of a key prediction of this physics model, which the team used to analyze microscopic data on Tokyo Stock Exchange market fluctuations over a period of nine years Was.

Kiyoshi Kanazawa, one of the researchers who carried out the study, told Phys.org, “If you observe high-frequency financial data, you can see at a glance little prediction of order signals with respect to buy or sell market orders. Can get.”

“Lillo, Mike, and Farmer hypothetically modeled this fascinating character in 2005, but empirical validation of their model was absent due to the lack of large, microscopic datasets. We addressed this long-standing problem in econophysics by conducting large, microscopic analyses. “Decided to resolve an ongoing issue with data.”

The LMF model is a simple statistical physics model that describes the so-called order-splitting behavior. A key prediction of this model is that the sequence of signals representing buy or sell orders in the stock market is related to the microdistribution of metaorders.

This hypothesis has been extensively debated in the field of economic physics. Until now, this was impossible to validate, as it required large micro-datasets representing financial market behavior over the course of many years and with high resolution.

“The first key aspect of our study is that we used a large, microscopic dataset of the Tokyo Stock Exchange,” Kanazawa said. “Without such unique datasets, it is challenging to validate the hypotheses of the LMF model. The second key point for us was to remove statistical bias due to the long-memory nature of market-order flow. While statistical estimates with respect to long-term In the challenging -memory processes, we tried our best to overcome such biases using computational statistical methods.”

Kanazawa and colleagues were the first to quantitatively test the LMF model on large micro financial market datasets. Notably, the results of their analyzes were aligned with the predictions of this model, thus highlighting its promise for tackling economic problems and studying the microstructure of the financial market.

“Our work shows that market-order flow contains subtle information about market demand latent in long memory, which can be used to design new metrics for liquidity measurement,” Kanazawa said.

“We demonstrated the quantitative power of statistical physics in explaining financial market behavior with large, microscopic datasets. By further analyzing this microscopic dataset, we now establish a unified theory of financial market microstructure in parallel to statistical physics programs from microscopic dynamics. Would like to do.”

Yuki Sato et al, Estimating micro-financial information from long memory in market-order flows: A quantitative test of the Lilo-Mike-Farmer model, Physical Review Letters (2023). doi:10.1103/physrevlet.131.197401.

