First transatlantic flight powered by green fuel – BBC News

by katy austin

transport reporter

28 November 2023, 00:01 GMT

Updated 1 hour ago

Virgin Atlantic plane preparing to take off on Tuesday

The first transatlantic flight by a large passenger aircraft powered only by alternative fuel will soon begin.

Operated by Virgin Atlantic, it will fly from London Heathrow to New York’s JFK Airport at 11:30 GMT.

The flight, backed by government funding, shows airlines that flying green is possible.

But fuel supply constraints remain a challenge, while other technology will be needed to meet emissions targets.

This flight is the only flight of its kind so far and is not carrying fare paying passengers.

So-called sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) can be made from a variety of sources including crops, household waste and cooking oil.

For this flight, 50 tonnes of SAF will be loaded in Boeing 787. Two types are being used, with 88% derived from waste fat and the remainder derived from waste from corn production in the US.

After testing and analysis, the flight was cleared by the UK regulator Civil Aviation Authority earlier this month. Several companies are involved in the project, including engine maker Rolls-Royce and energy giant BP.

The aviation industry is particularly difficult to decarbonize, but airline owners see SAFs as the most effective tool available to help them get their net emissions to zero.

Aircraft still emit carbon when using SAF, but the industry says the “lifecycle emissions” of these fuels can be reduced by up to 70%.

Virgin Atlantic Chief Executive Shai Weiss said the airline’s flight on Tuesday was “proving… that fossil-derived fuels can be replaced by sustainable aviation fuels”.

“This is really the only route to decarbonising long-haul aviation apart from the youngest fleets in the sky,” he told the BBC’s Today programme. “This is a truly significant accomplishment.”

However, he said there is not enough SAF at present. “The issue is how do we get enough production as part of the industrial revolution in Britain and, more importantly, around the world.”

He admitted that flight prices would become higher due to costlier fuel.

SAF is already used in small quantities by mixing it with conventional jet fuel, but it accounts for less than 0.1% of aviation fuel consumed worldwide.

It currently costs more than kerosene, and is made in relatively small quantities. Aircraft are generally allowed to use only up to 50% of the mix.

There are no dedicated commercial SAF plants in the UK, although the government aims to have five under construction by 2025, supported by grant funding.

The airline views the first long-haul flight using 100% SAF as an important milestone. But experts say such fuels are not a magic bullet.

Dr Guy Gratton, Associate Professor of Aviation and Environment at Cranfield University, said: “We can’t produce most of our fuel requirements this way because we don’t have the feedstock. And even if you do, these fuels are true ‘pure’ not null.”

He said the increased use of SAF should be considered “a step towards future, truly net zero technologies”.

“It could be e-fuel [which are manufactured using captured carbon dioxide or carbon monoxide, together with hydrogen]“It could be hydrogen, it could be some technologies that we actually still have at the laboratory level.”

Kat Hewitt, policy director of the Aviation Environment Federation campaign group, said the idea that the flight meant the UK was closer to “crime-free” flying was “a joke”.

He said hopefully there will be better technology to cut carbon emissions in the future, but for now the only way to achieve this is to “fly less”.

UK ministers and industry have stressed that they believe “net zero” can be achieved by 2050 as passenger numbers grow.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper told BBC Breakfast, “There are campaigners who want to tell ordinary people they can’t fly. That’s their view, they’re entitled to it. The government doesn’t agree with them.”

“Using sustainable aviation fuel means that over its life cycle we have about 70% less carbon emissions than conventional fuels, so that’s a really big step forward,” he said.

“We are also involved in helping the industry develop hydrogen and electric flights for short-range flights, so all that technology is being developed.”

Mr Harper acknowledged that using sustainable aviation fuels “is not the only solution” but added: “This is an important step forward along with those other technologies to ensure we can fly and protect the environment “

The UK government plans to make 10% of aviation fuel SAF by 2030.

Airlines UK, which represents UK-registered carriers, said they should be able to access enough affordable SAF to meet such a requirement, with as much of it coming from the UK as possible.

Its boss Tim Alderslade said: “The last thing we want is higher fuel costs for UK passengers compared to the rest of Europe and the US, poor sustainability results and thousands of new jobs lost overseas.”

Source: www.bbc.com