According to UK Finance, a fifth of first-time buyers looking to get on the property ladder in the UK are taking out a mortgage over 35 years.

This is the highest share since records began in 2005 and a huge jump from 10 years ago, when the figure was almost a quarter of first-time buyers and one in 10 property owners looking to move house. There was less than one.

In another sign of the trend, the share of first-time buyers taking out mortgages for terms up to 40 years has doubled from 9% to more than 20% since December 2021, as mortgage providers offer longer-term loans.

A bank has seen a rush of applicants after launching a 40-year mortgage in the summer.

Data shows that traditional 25-year mortgages are no longer popular the post time frame as are more than 50% of all first-time mortgages.

More than a quarter of UK buyers and all home movers choose to borrow for a term of more than 30 years.

The Banking and Financial Services Trade Association’s Household Finance Review Q3 data comes just weeks after the Bank of England expressed concern about UK borrowers increasingly looking to extend their mortgage borrowing periods.

Borrowing costs fell to historically low levels following the global financial crisis of 2007/8 and many home buyers took advantage of the rates to borrow more.

However, a sharp rise in inflation figures on top of the Covid pandemic and rising utility prices due to the war in Ukraine means the Bank of England is under increased pressure to raise its interest rates.

Since December 2021, lending costs have risen steadily from 0.1% to 5.25%, with many mortgage holders paying hundreds of pounds extra every month.

The Bank of England believes that long-term mortgages could mean households will be storing up financial pain for the future.

“While longer mortgage terms and other forbearance measures may ease pressure on borrowers in the short term, they could increase debt burdens in the longer term,” the bank said.

Borrowers themselves say they are worried about future repayments. Homeowners who financed their purchases through low-cost loans have reported that they are being forced to raise rents to cover their rising costs.

UK Finance says it is possible that some long-term mortgages are taken out of choice rather than necessity.

This indicates that a borrower may prefer to pay less over a longer period initially and perhaps decide to reduce their mortgage time further over the course of their term.

A longer term mortgage may have the advantage of lower monthly payments but the total cost of borrowing will be higher if the borrower takes the entire term to repay it.

James Tach, head of analytics at UK Finance, said: “The pressure of rising interest rates and cost of living, as well as higher house prices, means buyers are looking for ways to increase their affordability.

“Against this backdrop, the proportion of first-time buyers taking out long-term mortgages is expected to increase until 2023, although this trend appears to be moderating.”

