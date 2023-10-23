First successful captive birth of endangered sawfish species at SeaWorld

Three small-toothed sawfish pups recently made their debut at SeaWorld Orlando, marking an extraordinary milestone in conservation efforts for this endangered species.

Although they are very similar to sharks, saw fishes are unique in their own right. Their gills and mouths are located on their ventral sides and distinctive rostrums – a long, flat snout decorated with a saw-like edge.

small-toothed sawfish (pristis pectinata), one of five sawfish species, are classified as rays due to their gills and mouth being located on the underside of their body. The name ‘sawfish’ is derived from their distinctive rostrum, a long, flat snout decorated with saw-edge-like teeth. The smalltooth sawfish primarily inhabits tropical seas and estuaries where rivers meet the ocean in the Atlantic Ocean. They are usually found in shallow, coastal waters and sometimes move into the lower parts of freshwater river systems. Historically found in the Gulf of Mexico and along the east coast as far as North Carolina in the United States, their distribution has declined significantly due to population decline, being confined primarily to the coastline of Florida.

The SeaWorld Orlando team discovered a pregnant female in May, and she was carefully monitored before giving birth in the Aquarium Health Center. Smalltooth sawfish typically give birth to seven to 14 pups at a time, with gestation periods believed to last up to 12 months, and females being able to give birth every other year. At birth, these fish resemble small sharks and are about two feet long. The trio, born in July, consists of two women and one man. The birth of these fine-toothed sawfish pups stands as a remarkable accomplishment in the field of sawfish conservation, and SeaWorld Orlando is the only U.S. aquarium to house this mysterious species. Additionally, according to SeaWorld’s announcement, another aquarium around the world has been successful in welcoming these small-toothed sawfish pups.

Becky Orz, Senior Aquarist at SeaWorld Orlando, explains about the male smalltooth sawfish that was born. Smalltooth sawfish triplets that were born on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at SeaWorld Orlando in Orlando, Florida.

“This is an extraordinary breakthrough in sawfish conservation, and it is our privilege to provide world-class care for this critically endangered species,” said Dr. Joseph Gaspard, vice president of Zoological Operations at SeaWorld Orlando. “The birth of these tiny toothy pups leads to greater understanding of how to reverse declining sawfish populations and how to spread the message of education to the millions of guests we visit each year.”

The smalltooth sawfish has the distinction of being the first marine fish to receive protection under the Endangered Species Act. This critical status was granted in 2003, primarily due to habitat loss and overfishing, both of which have contributed to their declining numbers. Under the ESA, it is completely illegal to capture, harm, harass, or kill any endangered sawfish, providing them with the legal protections they so desperately need. However, incidental catches sometimes occur when fishermen are targeting other species. Guidelines for the safe handling and release of protected species, including sawfish, have been established to provide a framework for responding to such encounters.

The smalltooth sawfish is also protected under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES), listed in Appendix I. This listing prohibits commercial trade in species at risk of extinction, adding an extra layer of protection for these remarkable creatures. Additionally, the smalltooth sawfish is specifically included in Annex II of the Protocol on Protected Areas and Wildlife (SPAW Protocol), a key component of conservation efforts in the wider Caribbean region. They are recognized as a migratory species in danger of extinction (Appendix I) under the United Nations Environment Program Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals. This international recognition underlines the need for vigorous conservation, protection and habitat restoration efforts.

In a world where the conservation of marine life has become increasingly important, the successful birth of these endangered sawfish at SeaWorld Orlando is a heart-warming success story and a symbol of hope for the future of these magnificent creatures. It serves as a testament to the invaluable work of people dedicated to protecting our oceans and the amazing creatures that live in them.