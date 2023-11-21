-By Saurabh Sharma

SILKAYARA, India, Nov 21 (Reuters) – The first photos of 41 people trapped for more than a week in a highway tunnel in the Indian Himalayas emerged on Tuesday, showing them standing in the confined space and chatting with rescue workers.

The people are trapped inside a 4.5-kilometre (3-mile) tunnel in Uttarakhand state that collapsed early on November 12, and officials say they are safe and receiving light, oxygen, food, water and medicines. .

They have not said what caused the cave collapse, but there is a risk of landslides, earthquakes and floods in the area. Efforts to rescue 41 people have slowed down due to obstacles in drilling amid debris in the mountainous area.

In the 30-second video provided by authorities, about a dozen people are captured standing in a semicircle in front of the camera, wearing helmets and construction worker jackets over their clothes, against a background of lights in the tunnel.

A rescue worker outside can be heard asking the men to appear on camera, one by one, so their identities can be confirmed over walkie-talkie gear sent inside.

Officials said the video was shot through a medical endoscopy camera, which was pushed through a second, wider pipeline, 6 inches (15 cm) in diameter, drilled through the debris on Monday.

In the clip, the trapped people appeared to be fine, an official at the rescue control room, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said in response to questions about their well-being.

Rescue teams are set to resume drilling horizontally on Tuesday through a 60-metre (195 ft) pile of debris to push a pipe large enough to free the trapped people.

Drilling was halted on Friday after a machine malfunction and fears of another collapse.

Officials are also working on five other plans to get the workers out, including vertical drilling from the top of the mountain.

Psychiatrist Abhishek Sharma, sent to the site by the state government, said he had asked 41 people to walk within a 2-km (1.2-mile) zone, do light yoga exercises and talk among themselves regularly. To be in possession.

“Sleep is very important for him… and so far he is sleeping well and has had no difficulty sleeping,” Sharma told Reuters. He said the men were in good spirits and were looking forward to emerging soon.

Prem Pokhriyal, another doctor present at the site, said the men have been asked to avoid heavy workouts, which can lead to accumulation of carbon dioxide gas in the confined space while exhaling.

The stranded people are low-wage workers, most of them from poor states in India’s north and east.

“He said he is fine,” Sunita Hembrom, sister-in-law of Surendra Kisko, one of the workers trapped in the tunnel, told reporters after speaking to him.

“They said, ‘Take care of yourselves, the kids, and the parents. Just tell us what they’re doing to get us out of here.’”

(Reporting by Saurabh Sharma in Silkyara; Writing by YP Rajesh; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

