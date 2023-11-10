First-of-its-kind nuclear project has been scrapped in blow to Biden's clean energy agenda

WASHINGTON (AP) — A project to build the first small modular nuclear reactor power plant of its kind was scrapped Wednesday, a step toward the Biden administration’s clean energy agenda after two major offshore wind projects were canceled last week. There is another shock.

Oregon-based NewScale Power has the only small modular nuclear reactor design certified for use in the United States. For its first project, the company was working with a group of Utah utilities to demonstrate a six-reactor plant at the Idaho National Laboratory that could generate enough electricity to power more than 300,000 homes.

The project was to come online in 2029 and replace power from closing coal plants. When combined with wind and solar, advanced nuclear technology was intended to help municipalities and public power utilities in many Western states eliminate planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions from the power sector.

Instead, NuScale and Utah Utilities announced Wednesday that they are ending the project after working on it for a decade. The cancellation comes after two large offshore wind projects in New Jersey were canceled due to supply chain problems, high interest rates and failure to receive desired tax credits.

The announcement by Danish energy giant Orsted was the latest in a series of setbacks for the nascent US offshore wind industry and a blow to President Joe Biden’s goal of 30 gigawatts of offshore wind power by 2030, enough to power 10 million homes. .

A Department of Energy spokesperson called the cancellation “unfortunate news”, but said first-time deployments are often difficult. Officials believe the work completed so far on the project will be valuable for future nuclear power projects.

“We certainly need advanced nuclear power technology to meet (the Biden administration’s) ambitious clean energy goals,” spokeswoman Charisma Troiano said.

“While not every project is guaranteed to be successful, DOE is committed to making every effort to deploy these technologies to address the climate crisis and expand access to clean energy.”

Timothy Fox, vice president of Clearview Energy Partners, a Washington-based research firm, called NuScale’s announcement “a huge blow” to small nuclear power, but said there is still “a lot of interest” in developing the technology at other sites. , He said it was not yet clear whether other projects under development face similar hurdles.

“It was the frontrunner, and the frontrunner has now faltered,” Fox said.

The Department of Energy under three Presidents has provided more than $600 million since 2014 to support the design, licensing, and siting of a small modular reactor power plant near Idaho Falls, Idaho, at the Department of Energy’s Idaho National Laboratory.

In 2020, the Trump administration approved up to $1.4 billion for the project, known as the Carbon Free Power Project. This agreement serves as a funding vehicle and is subject to future appropriations by Congress.

The cancellation of the Idaho project reminded some critics of the previous failure of California solar company Solyndra, which went bankrupt shortly after receiving a federal loan from the Obama administration more than a decade ago, costing taxpayers $500 million. There was a loss of more than Rs.

NuScale and Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems said it was unlikely there would be enough subscription from local power providers to continue the project. The power system serves 50 members, mostly municipalities and public electric utilities in Utah and other western states.

The Utah group said most potential customers were unwilling to take the risks associated with developing a first-of-its-kind nuclear project.

The company said costs have increased by more than 50% in the past two years to $89 per megawatt. Small reactors are seen as an alternative to more expensive, conventional nuclear power that involves large reactors that cost billions of dollars and take decades to complete.

NewScale Chairman and CEO John Hopkins said the company will continue to work with domestic and international customers to bring its technology to market. The design certified by federal regulators is for a 50-MW, advanced light-water small modular nuclear reactor. The company is currently seeking certification for the advanced 77-MW design.

NuScale said it can use power plant design plans and regulatory advances from the canceled project for other customers and is working to transfer materials to other projects with longer lead times.

The Utah power system said it would focus on non-nuclear resources in the near term, and would need additional renewable energy, primarily solar and wind, as well as new natural gas.

The Nuclear Energy Institute, the industry’s trade association, called the cancellation “very disappointing”, but said it was understandable due to the difficulties inherent in developing new technologies. NuScale has a design that will deploy and bring clean and reliable energy into the future as the demand for clean energy grows globally, the institute said in a statement.

Ken Cook, president of the Environmental Working Group, an advocacy organization that opposes nuclear power, said the Energy Department has wasted more than half a billion dollars in taxpayer money under three consecutive administrations.

“The time has come to put an end to this small modular reactor disaster,” Cook said in a statement. “What a waste of millions of taxpayer dollars that could have been spent on existing, safe and renewable sources of energy like solar and wind.”

While no other small modular reactor or advanced designs have been submitted to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission for certification, the agency said Thursday that other companies are close to applying and there is considerable activity within the industry.

McDermott reported from Providence, Rhode Island.

