Today, steel frames form most of the major parts of the plant. Buildings. Roofing and wall work has begun, and the construction site with 2,000 workers is a hub of activity.

To celebrate the one-year anniversary of the groundbreaking, the Korean automaker offered media and local officials a glimpse of the construction progress on what it calls the “MetaPlant.” The event included the unveiling of renderings of its EV factory, which has been seen as something akin to a Silicon Valley tech company campus compared to the bleak industrial sites of other factories.

He also described how the manufacturing process would blend artificial intelligence, robotics and human labor for a “smart factory” – putting the meta into a “metaplant.”

Facility CEO Oscar Kwon confirmed the plant’s opening timeline. Production is scheduled to begin in early 2025. In recent months, Hyundai executives have said the project is ahead of schedule and could begin production as early as October 2024.

According to Hyundai, foundation work for several buildings at the Bryan County campus is 99.9% complete and steel work is 81% complete. The automaker has already hired 290 of its estimated 8,500-member workforce, including 11 recent graduates of the newly created electric vehicle manufacturing program at Savannah Technical College.

Local economic development officials praised Hyundai’s progress.

“We said when we signed the deal we felt like we won the Super Bowl,” said Trip Tollison, head of the Savannah Economic Development Authority and a member of the Savannah Joint Development Authority, which owns the Hyundai site. “Now we feel like we’ve won 10 Super Bowls.”

As part of Hyundai’s recruitment, state and local officials provided $1.8 billion in incentives, including tax breaks, grants and worker training, the largest such stimulus package in state history. Hyundai officials said Hyundai suppliers have so far committed to 5,976 jobs and an additional $2.2 billion in new investments.

a modern twist

Hyundai officials also highlighted some of the MetaPlant’s unique features.

The facility will feature a glass-enclosed conveyor belt “bridge” to transport vehicles from the factory paint shop to final assembly. The elevated and lighted walkway will be visible from Interstate 16, said Jumbo Park, the plant’s engineering chief.

One of the complex’s parking lots will feature a solar-panel canopy, which Park said will provide 5% of the factory’s electricity. The rest will be obtained through power purchase agreements, with the goal of getting 100% of the facility’s electricity from renewable sources.

Visitors to the plant will be able to explore a green space in front of the facility adjacent to the interstate, which officials said will be larger than Savannah’s iconic Forsyth Park, which spans more than 30 acres. The goal, Park said, is to “connect the community with the people who work at the plant.”

Hyundai officials said on-site amenities for employees will include restaurants, stores, a fitness center and health clinics.

MetaPlant workers are known as “Meta Pros” in Hyundai parlance. And according to a presentation given to media members, the factory will “change the definition of what an automotive plant is and transcend the meta pros’ notion of what working in a manufacturing facility can be like”.

The MetaPlant concept “speaks” to the automaker’s “brand pillars” – sustainable, innovative and humane,, Read a slide in the presentation.

Hyundai has not yet announced which models will be produced in Bryan County, but officials have said they plan to build cars for all three of the automaker’s brands: Hyundai, Kia and Genesis . It is expected to produce 300,000 EVs per year in the first phase. The site will also produce batteries in a joint venture with LG Energy Solutions.

Building such a series of cars in the same facility and possibly on the same assembly line is a deviation from traditional automobile manufacturing techniques, Tollison said.

Tax credit adds urgency

One of the main reasons Hyundai is rushing to open its MetaPlant is so the company – and its customers – can begin capitalizing on new federal tax credits for EVs made in the US.

Getting more EVs on American roads is central to President Joe Biden’s plan to curb global warming. To encourage more drivers to ditch their gas-powered cars for EVs, Biden’s signed climate and energy law – Inflation Reduction Act – Provides a $7,500 tax credit for customers purchasing an EV made in North America.

Hyundai, Kia And Genesis-branded EVs manufactured overseas qualified for the previous generation of federal EV tax credits, but the new law means its vehicles are no longer eligible.

Executives, including Hyundai President and COO Jose Munoz, have criticized the law’s domestic production requirements, claiming they put the company at a competitive disadvantage. The company had committed to building its MetaPlant stateside even before the legislation was adopted along party lines.

On Wednesday, Hyundai officials would not discuss friction over the tax credit, but plant CEO Kwon made clear the company wants to move as quickly as possible to begin producing EVs in Georgia. Kwon said EVs aren’t expected to roll off MetaPlant’s assembly lines until early 2025, but Munez joked, His boss, always likes to add “if not sooner.”

