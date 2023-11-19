We took a look at the production-intent Fixer Pier at the flagship Grove Lounge in Los Angeles last night.

Today, we’re thrilled to give you a peek at the production-intent Fisker Pier. You can currently see the vehicle at Fisker Alaska as well as The Grove in Los Angeles from November 18th to 26th. Last night, during a media event at the flagship Fisker Lounge, Fisker revealed the interior of the Fisker Pier Extreme in a matte finish with a sun-soaked exterior color. This electric vehicle is very innovative both inside and out, and we have captured glimpses of it in the video.

Fixer Pier’s attractive features and durable design

Production-intended fixer pear.

The highlight was the new see-through A-pillar feature. Like the Houdini trunk, the unique approach of making the A-pillar disappear was achieved by using two small LCDs mounted on the interior, which presumably streamed live video feeds from two external cameras operated by a Fisker Blade computer. And let us tell you, the interior is exquisitely decorated, making Fisker Pier a true showstopper!

If you watched Fisker’s Product Vision Day, you saw the public debut of the Fisker Pear. During that event, Fisker primarily highlighted the vehicle’s exterior design. However, recent reveals shift the focus to the remarkable interior transformation of Fisker’s category-breaking urban lifestyle vehicle. The vehicle showcased last night had two front seats with optional bench seating and reclining rear seats.

Every aspect of the interior was carefully designed, using environmentally friendly materials, reflecting the sustainability ethos seen at Fisker Ocean. Fisker took a minimalist approach, removing as many movable parts as possible from the entire vehicle, while maintaining functionality, represented visually from the dashboard to the center console.

It’s magical: Houdini trunk and starting price

One notable aspect of the pear, as mentioned earlier, is its distinctive Houdini trunk. The trunk cleverly descends behind the rear bumper beam, providing protection in the event of a rear collision. We’ve finally captured our own footage of the Houdini Trunk, which can be easily controlled using the vehicle’s key fob. There is something magical about this vehicle.

With a starting price of $29,900 before incentives, the Fisker Pier lineup will include a high-performance version—the Fisker Pier Extreme that was revealed last night. If you happen to be in the Southern California area, it’s definitely worth it to visit The Grove during the next week, before it magically disappears!

Heinrich Fisker introduces Fisker Pier and Alaska

Heinrich took the stage to share a few words and introduce Fisker PEAR and Alaska who were on site for a closer look.

Photo Gallery: Fisker Pear (Production-Intended)

Check out the latest photos showcasing the production-intent Fixer Pier. Panasonic’s ELS Studio 3D was showcased at the event.

