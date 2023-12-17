First Impressions of 'Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora' – Fancy 'Far Cry Primal'

Avatar: The Borderlands of Pandora Ubisoft

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is one of the strangest gaming stories of the year. It’s been in development for ages, created by Massive, one of Ubisoft’s top studios, responsible for The Division, which was a huge success when it launched.

But there’s been almost no conversation about Frontiers of Pandora, one of the last games released in an unprecedented year for gaming in general. No discussion. I wouldn’t be surprised if a lot of people didn’t even realize it was over. Review scores were relatively low, placing it in the bottom half of all PC games released this year (this is on consoles too). However, user scores are high. Like, very high. More than any mainline Ubisoft game in years, really.

So, this was quite a paradox where I thought I’d check it out. Yes, I have a backlog that probably includes another 200 hours of Baldur’s Gate 3, but an action-based game like Avatar is more my speed.

These are my first impressions from the first few hours I played yesterday. I realize I’m not exactly getting it done on time, but hey, there are so many games to play, shows to watch.

It’s… a strange game.

First of all, it is gorgeous, Like one of the most gorgeous games in existence? Maybe cyberpunk path-tracing at maximum settings. However, it’s mainly about the environment, with lush forests that have denser foliage and creatures than I think I’ve ever seen in a game, reminiscent of the time when Crysis ruled the graphical world. did. The character models are… less impressive. No lossless James Cameron motion capture for the Na’vi. But Pandora itself is truly the most beautiful place I’ve seen in a game in a very long time.

Pandora’s Limits Ubisoft

The game itself feels like…well it feels like Far Cry. Specifically, given Far Cry Primal, the nature setting and old-school bows and arrows and spears and the like (though you can use human guns too). In these early hours it all seems exactly the same. Collect lots of materials and hunt animals to upgrade your gear. A skill tree that is quite limited. Bases to “cleanse” areas as you move out across the map. Thankfully there are no “Ubisoft Vision Towers” as far as I can tell, but it’s kind of a Ubisoft game that feels like 80% of the Far Cry experience so far.

And of course you have staples like “Navi Vision,” which allows you to see animals, enemies, and relevant plants glowing in the world. but you hard This is needed, given that the leaves are so Due to the density of the games, trying to play it without exposing things is close to impossible as everything blends into the jungle. I believe that’s better for immersion, but it’s really difficult to parse as a player without eagle vision. I mean from a sailor’s point of view.

I will say that the gameplay and combat so far is better than most Far Cry’s I have played. It’s less clunky, and much more fluid and fast as a huge, powerful Na’vi with some upgraded movement and traversal. It’s definitely an improvement from other similar games.

Pandora’s Limits Ubisoft

i really don’t understand Why This is similar to Far Cry, given that it’s Massive, the studio behind the third-person cover shooter, The Division, and not one of the Ubisoft teams that made the Far Cry games. It’s not that you can’t change as a studio, it’s just a little weird. I understand why this style of game was chosen, given the world context where hunting, gathering and stalking in the wilderness makes sense, but it’s incredibly hard to avoid Far Cry comparisons, perhaps a Small A bit of the Horizon Zero Dawn series mixed in.

I’ve never played anything like this before Bad, And then, this world itself is very beautiful and worth spending time in. But I can see why it initially comes across as just another Ubisoft game, even if it does offer improvements on the formula.

But I have more things to discover, more places to visit, more stories to unwind with. This is just a first impression, and will get back to you once I’ve done a thorough investigation.

