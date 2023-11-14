First deadline for SEC to approve Bitcoin ETF nears: Law Decoded

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is expected to approve all 12 pending spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) applications by November 17. Starting on November 9, the SEC reportedly has a “window” to approve all 12 spot bitcoins. The ETF filing, which includes Grayscale Investments’ conversion of its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust product.

However, even if the SEC approves spot Bitcoin (BTC) ETFs by November 17, it could take more than a month for the products to launch. The expected delay in launch following SEC approval will be due to the two-step process of launching the ETF. For an issuer to launch a Bitcoin ETF, it must obtain approval from the SEC’s Trading and Markets Division on its 19b-4 filing and from its Corporate Finance Division on its S-1 filing or prospectus. Of the 12 Bitcoin ETF applications, nine issuers have submitted amended prospectuses, revealing they have communicated with the corporate finance division.

Meanwhile, Nasdaq filed a 19b-4 form with the securities regulator on behalf of $9 trillion asset management firm BlackRock for a proposed ETF, the iShares Ethereum Trust. The move signals BlackRock’s intention to expand beyond Bitcoin with its crypto ETF aspirations. The fund has already registered the corporate entity iShares Ethereum Trust in Delaware. At least five other companies are seeking SEC approval for spot ether (ETH) ETFs: VanEck, ARK21Shares, Invesco, Grayscale, and Hashdex.

The Clarity Act could block US authorities from engaging with Tether’s parent company

U.S. Representatives Zach Nunn and Abigail Spanberger have jointly introduced the Creating Legal Accountability for Rogue Innovators and Technology Act of 2023 – or the CLARITY Act of 2023. The law aims to prevent federal government officials from doing business with Chinese blockchain companies. The act would ban government employees from using Chinese blockchains or the underlying networks of cryptocurrency trading platforms. Additionally, it will explicitly forbid US government officials from engaging in transactions with iFinex, the parent company of USDT issuer Tether.

Forty-seven countries have pledged to begin exchanging crypto tax data by 2027

Forty-seven national governments have issued a joint pledge to “rapidly transfer” the Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF) – a new international standard on the automated exchange of information between tax authorities – into their domestic legal systems. Developed from an April 2021 mandate of the G20, the CARF framework requires reporting on the type of cryptocurrency and digital asset transactions, whether through an intermediary or a service provider. The authors of the statement intend to activate exchange agreements for the exchange of information by 2027.

The European Banking Authority proposes its own guidelines for stablecoin issuers

The European Banking Authority (EBA) – the EU’s banking watchdog – has proposed new guidelines for stablecoin issuers to set minimum capital and liquidity requirements. Under the proposed liquidity guidelines, stablecoin issuers must offer any stablecoin backed by a currency that is fully redeemable to investors. The EBA’s official proposal states that the stablecoin liquidity guidelines will act as a liquidity stress test for stablecoin issuers. The EBA believes the stress test will highlight any deficiencies and lack of liquidity for the stablecoin. This could help the authority to approve only fully backed stablecoins with adequate liquidity buffers.

Source: cointelegraph.com