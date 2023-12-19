Good morning. You’re reading the Up First newsletter. subscribe Here to get it delivered to your inbox, and Hear Visit the Up First Podcast for all the news you need to start your day.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill yesterday that makes illegal entry into Texas a state crime. The law, which will take effect in March, would give state and local law enforcement the authority to arrest suspected migrants crossing the border from Mexico. This will likely be challenged, as federal law already makes it illegal to enter the US without permission.

A Texas National Guardsman watches migrants pick their way through razor wire after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States in Eagle Pass, Texas, on December 17, 2023.



John Moore/Getty Images

Gov. Abbott says the Biden administration is not doing enough to enforce existing federal law, NPR Network’s Texas Newsroom reporter Julian Aguilar says on Up First. He speaks out to pushback from legal experts, arguing that issues like abortion and gun control may be state issues, but immigration is a federal issue because it involves cooperation with other countries. Advocates worry that the new law will erode people’s civil rights and will particularly target mixed-status families, where at least one member is undocumented and the rest are U.S. citizens.

Pope Francis issued a proclamation yesterday allowing Catholic priests to bless same-sex couples. The document made it clear that the blessing would be for couples, not homosexual unions. Marriage within the Church remains only between one man and one woman.

The reaction of Catholics has been mixed, Dina Prichep reports for NPR. Marianne Duddy-Burke, who leads the Catholic LGBTQ+ rights organization Dignity USA, tells Priceshop it is an “important milestone” in the “long journey to full equality.” The Rev. Gerald Murray of Holy Family Church in New York City calls the decision a “disaster” because the church is changing its approach to mortal sin.

Disability advocates concerned over proposal to change US Census Bureau disability questions Because of its annual American Community Survey, as well as how it reports the results, it may skew the government’s official disability statistics. The proposed amendment would replace yes-or-no questions, such as whether a person has a “severe difficulty” with the ability to ask people to rate their level of difficulty. People who report “with great difficulty” or “cannot do at all” will be included in the disability estimate. Those who report “some difficulty” will be discarded. Advocates say that could make it harder to provide people with disabilities access to housing and health care, enforce legal protections and prepare communities for emergencies.

Detailed analysis

Inflation has subsided substantially in recent months, yet many people are still paying more for many things. This is because lower inflation doesn’t actually mean that prices are falling – it just means that prices are rising more slowly. And this is a good thing for the economy.



Scott Olson/Getty Images

Inflation has declined in recent months. But many people are still unhappy With the price of groceries and services. Here’s why things still seem expensive even though the economy is doing well:

Falling inflation, or deflation, means that prices are rising more slowly. However, many people want to see “deflation”, when prices actually go down. Deflation may be a symptom of economic stress.

However, many people want to see “deflation”, when prices actually go down. Deflation may be a symptom of economic stress. Deflation is not the goal of the Federal Reserve. The central bank wants prices to rise gradually so that consumers do not worry.

The central bank wants prices to rise gradually so that consumers do not worry. Average wages have risen faster than prices Over the past seven months, which may help things feel less expensive.

life advice

The holiday season can be complicated for people experiencing grief and loss. Michelle Palmer, executive director of the Wendt Center for Loss and Healing, has advice for visiting this time of year.

Identify your grief style. Intuitive mourners show this through their emotions, while instrumental mourners show it through actions like 5k races and fundraisers.

Intuitive mourners show this through their emotions, while instrumental mourners show it through actions like 5k races and fundraisers. Avoid feelings of misunderstanding and judgment Recognizing when your grieving style may not match that of a loved one.

Recognizing when your grieving style may not match that of a loved one. Think about whether you want to participate in old traditions To honor those you have lost or if it is too early.

3 things to know before you go

The comic strip Snoopy first began wearing a puffer jacket in the 1980s. A plush version of the bundled-up Beagle is coming off the shelves in 2023.



©Peanuts Worldwide LLC

Gen Z is crazy about the plush version of Snoopy Wearing a striped hat and blue coat. A $15 toy is selling for up to $100 on eBay. Are you looking to buy a new Apple Watch for Christmas? Act fast. The company is removing two of its latest models this week after losing a dispute over whether it illegally copied another company’s patent for a blood oxygen sensor. Actor Jonathan Majors has been found guilty On two of four charges in a domestic violence case related to an incident with his ex-girlfriend. Disney, which was courting audiences for a Marvel Cinematic Universe film starring Majors, has dropped the actor.

