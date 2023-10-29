First Bitcoin ETF sees $1.5B traded as GBTC 'discount' echoes $69K BTC price

Bitcoin (BTC) institutional investment vehicles are seeing a large increase in volume as excitement grows over potential regulatory changes in the United States.

Data from resources including Bloomberg show that Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and others are near record weekly inflows.

BITO, GBTC trade at $2.5 billion

Signs that the US may soon allow Bitcoin spot price-based ETFs have not only impacted BTC price action – but also benefited the surrounding ecosystem.

Apart from exchanges and mining firms, distressed institutional investment options are also seeing a resurgence in demand.

As Bloomberg senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas noted, at least two household names saw “notable” volume in the trading week to October 27.

Among them was the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO), the first futures-based ETF to get the greenlight in the US in 2021.

“Last week $BITO traded $1.7 billion, the second-biggest week since its debut,” Balchunas wrote in an X commentary piece.

He said veteran Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) received $800 million of volume, which helped narrow the discount to the Bitcoin spot price to a two-year low.

“That’s $2.5 billion (top 1% among ETFs) for exposure to the two less desirable methods (vs. spot) = While we think spot ETFs are unlikely to set records on day one, there is clearly an audience Is,” X Post concluded.

Notable: $bit It brought in $1.7 billion last week, the second-biggest week since its debut. $GBTC Made $800 million. That’s $2.5 billion (top 1% among ETFs) across the two less desirable methods for exposure (vs. spot) = While we believe spot ETFs are unlikely to set records on day one, clearly there is an audience pic.twitter.com/6bFYtE0UoR – Eric Balchonas (@EricBalchonas) 28 October 2023

Others also took advantage of the data, including William Clemente, co-founder of crypto research firm Reflexivity. Description of As ETF trading is “back at full speed”.

Legacy Finance “may know something we don’t know yet”

As Cointelegraph reported, GBTC has seen a notable comeback in recent months, even before BTC/USD surged 15% last week.

The legal victory on the long road to gaining permission to convert GBTC into a spot ETF boosted spirits and Grayscale’s product now trades with an implied share price just 13.1% below the BTC spot price.

According to data from monitoring resource CoinGlass, this is the lowest since November 2021, when Bitcoin hit its all-time high.

Meanwhile, popular Bitcoin and altcoin trader Mr. Crypto said, “GBTC discounts are getting smaller.” express reaction,

“Maybe TradeFi knows something we don’t know yet…”

GBTC Premium vs Asset Holdings vs BTC/USD chart (screenshot). Source: CoinGlass

Despite this, investment management firm ARK Invest has reduced its GBTC holdings as the share price has increased.

While ARK itself plans to launch a Bitcoin spot ETF, GBTC now holds a 10.24% stake in the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) – the first change since November 2022.

