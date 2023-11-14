Fired Fox News reporter sues network alleging retaliation

A former Fox News reporter is suing the conservative network for firing her after she spoke out against “false coverage” of the 2020 US election and the riot at the Capitol on January 6, 2021, according to the court. A case has been filed against. Filing.

Jason Donner, who worked as a reporter and producer for Fox News for 12 years, claimed in the lawsuit that he was targeted after repeatedly raising concerns with his managers about false statements being broadcast. The lawsuit was filed on September 27 in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia and was transferred to the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on Monday following a petition by Fox.

Mr. Donner has covered Capitol Hill for Fox News since 2018. He said in the complaint that since the network broadcast a false story of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election, President Donald J. As Trump tried to please his audience of supporters, the environment became toxic for journalists trying to “report the truth.”

According to the lawsuit, Mr. Donner was working inside the Capitol on January 6 when insurrectionists stormed the doors. He was hiding with other reporters in news booths, he said, when he heard Fox was reporting that the attack was “peaceful.” Mr. Donner called the Fox News control room and told them that tear gas was being fired, rioters were storming the building and that shots had been fired, and that false reports on the news would “all come back to haunt us,” he said in the complaint. Were killed.”

Mr. Donner said he had complained to his bosses about Fox News’ “lack of support” after the riot, including host Tucker Carlson’s false claims and conspiracy theories that day, adding that ” It was discouraging that Fox News would allow “Carlson to inflame the country with misinformation.”

Mr. Donner said he called in sick to work on September 26, 2022, and was fired two days later, with Fox giving him the explanation that he “was late for work and did not show up to work.”

Fox News did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Mr Donner’s lawyers declined to comment. The lawsuit did not specify the amount of damages sought.

Fox is facing litigation over false narratives spread in its coverage of the 2020 election and the Capitol riot, including from shareholders and Ray Epps, whom it accused of being an undercover government agent at the Capitol.

In April, Fox paid $787.5 million to settle a defamation suit brought by Dominion Voting Systems over false conspiracy theories it aired about voter fraud. A trove of internal company communications released in the Dominion case revealed that many Fox executives and hosts did not believe the allegations of voter fraud, but aired them anyway.

Another voting technology company, Smartmatic, has also filed a similar defamation case and is seeking damages of $2.7 billion.

In June, Fox News reached a $12 million settlement with a former producer, Abby Grossberg, in a hostile-workplace lawsuit.

Source: www.nytimes.com