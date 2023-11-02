Fire truck market size to reach USD 8,549.6 million at 3.7% CAGR by 2033

Future Market Insights Global & Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

The German motor and engineering industries are strong with a thriving fire truck technology sector. Collaboration with R&D-focused technology companies is a future trend in the fire truck market. In North America, the US is expected to account for 86.1% market share in 2023 due to high fire incidence and strong disaster management systems, which will drive fire truck sales.

NEWARK, Del., Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global fire truck market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2023 to 2033. The total market value is projected to reach US$8,549.6 million by 2033. The demand for fire trucks in 2022 was estimated to be approximately US$ 5,741.6 million.

The growing need for reliable on-vehicle equipment and cutting-edge firefighting technology have drastically changed the fire truck industry over the years. The increasing fire and safety awareness has also increased the demand for setting up fire truck stations in rural areas to prevent fire-related deaths.

Apart from high-rise buildings and industrial complexes, busy roads of metropolitan cities require special fire fighting trucks and equipment. Therefore, better modern and advanced fire fighting vehicles are gaining more popularity in the market to deal with all types of situations.

“As natural disasters become more common, the establishment of rescue fire truck manufacturing facilities is expanding with federal support in many countries. Manufacturers and suppliers of municipal fire department trucks are adopting new, creative strategies to make the most of intense competition,” , They say Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President, Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Key Findings from the Fire Truck Market Study Report

The United States remains the leading market for fire trucks and is set to grow at a CAGR of 2.7% through 2033.

Due to Germany’s position as a global hub for automotive components, the demand for fire fighting trucks is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% through 2033.

China dominates the Asia fire truck market and is expected to grow at an attractive 4.4% CAGR during the forecast period.

India’s fire truck industry is booming, with regional players expected to witness an annual growth rate of 4.3% from 2023 to 2033.

The segment’s global revenue share is expected to grow from 29.9% in 2022 driven by growth in production and sales of tankers.

Competitive Landscape for Fire Truck Market

The worldwide market for emergency response trucks is quite competitive, with many well-established suppliers and manufacturers. The new industry partners emulate leading players such as Rosenbauer and Oshkosh, which have strengthened their positions around the world through advanced product development and strategic collaboration.

key players

Rosenbauer International AG Oshkosh Corporation Magirus GmbH Spartan Motors Morita Group REV Group nefco Ziegler Group Danco Emergency Equipment Company zoomlion

Recent Developments in the Fire Truck Industry

REV Fire Group unveiled its first electric engine, the Vector, in North America during FDIC 2022 in April of the same year. The engine was developed in collaboration with Emergency One Group Limited, a leading fire and rescue equipment manufacturer in the United States. Similarly, SCANIA created a hybrid vehicle for industrial and marine use in March 2023 that is ideal for all types of fire trucks.

Charlotte Fire Department added electric fire trucks to eco-friendly fire stations under its jurisdiction in December 2022. In preparation for the opening of its new all-electric firehouse in 2024, it has placed bulk orders with Spartan Emergency Response, a supplier of electric fire trucks.

Rosenbauer Incorporated and Volvo Company joined forces in July 2021 to create a brand-new electric fire vehicle called the Revolutionary Technology. Their goal is to develop the Volvo Penta, the first electric fire truck equipped with proven and adaptable technology from Volvo as well as its customer Rosenbauer.

Scope of Market Report

Property Description forecast period 2023 to 2033 Historical data available 2018 to 2022 market analysis US$millions or billions for value and 1,000 units for volume major countries included United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN. report coverage Market Forecasting, Company Share Analysis, Competitive Intelligence, DROAT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives

major section

By Product:

tankers

Pampers

aerial platform

rescue fire truck

other special trucks

By end-use sector:

by region:

North America market

Latin America Market

Europe market

china market

apec market

row market

Author

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President of Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered over 1500 client assignments primarily in the automotive, chemical, industrial equipment, oil & gas and service industries.

His core competencies revolve around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping and market feasibility analysis. His expertise extends well beyond analytics, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and specific market segments, making investment/divestiture decisions and market entry decisions.

Nikhil has an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a graduation in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has written several publications and has been quoted in magazines such as EMS Now, EPR Magazine and EE Times.

