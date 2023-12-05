‘Fire in the cauldron’ as Coinbase, Marathon surge by over 300% in 2023

Publicly traded crypto firms have recorded triple-digit percentage returns this year and closed December 4 in the green, as Bitcoin (BTC) soared to new year highs above $42,000.

Crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN) closed the day up 5.5% at more than $141, up 320% from its price at the beginning of the year, according to Google Finance data.

Bitcoin miners Marathon Digital (MARA) and Riot Platforms (RIOT) closed the day with gains of more than 8%, registering 337% and 345% year-to-date (YTD) gains, respectively.

A visual map of the one-day price of S&P 500 stocks on December 4 shows mixed results. Source: Finviz

Crypto investment firm Galaxy Digital Holdings (GLXY) recorded daily gains of nearly 12% and a daily gain of over $155% YTD and MicroStrategy (MSTR) – with the largest Bitcoin holdings of any public company – saw daily gains of over $6.6 billion. Growth of 6.5% and 288% YTD.

This comes despite the broader North American stock market seeing a mixed bag of gains and losses on December 4. Large-cap tech stocks like Microsoft fell 1.43% on the day, while Apple fell 0.95%. Google fell 2.02% and chipmaker Nvidia fell 2.68%.

Large-cap tech stocks such as Microsoft fell 1.43% on Dec. 4, while Apple fell 0.95%. Google fell 2.02%, and chipmaker Nvidia fell 2.68%.

However, crypto-related stocks are well below their all-time highs.

IG Australia markets analyst Tony Sycamore told Cointelegraph that the crypto-related stock rally is “coming off the back of Bitcoin’s spectacular gains in recent months,” which is up nearly 152% YTD and closing at $42,000 — it has already Has reached 19-. Highest of the month.

Sycamore said that until the United States approves spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), investors will look to crypto stocks as a way to gain crypto exposure.

“As the price of Bitcoin increases, it increases enthusiasm and increases trading volumes and participation in the crypto ecosystem,” he said.

Chart showing the price correlation between Bitcoin (red) and Coinbase (blue) since June 2022. Source: IG

Sycamore said Bitcoin is supported “by a set of tailwinds not seen since 2021” and pointed to spot ETF approval, a potential US Federal Reserve rate cut next year and optimism about the upcoming Bitcoin halving slated for April. Has been highlighted.

John de Wet, crypto platform Zerocap investment chief, said the potential ETF approval and halving means “we have some serious fire in the cauldron for the crypto space.”

Connected: How to Prepare for the Next Crypto Bull Market: 5 Simple Steps

CMC Markets analysts Tina Teng and De Wet agreed that crypto stocks are “exchange-listed proxies” for investors to indirectly expose themselves to the market. Teng said the pending spot ETF has been a “micro-bullish factor” for Bitcoin’s rally since August.

“ETFs are definitely a major driver of sentiment,” de Wet said. “We are also seeing a maturing cryptocurrency market with participants seeing value in scarce assets.”

Sycamore said the latest wave of enthusiasm will attract a new wave of crypto investors and that the increased interest, volatility and volume will mean increased earnings and profits for crypto exchanges and similar businesses.

magazine: Web3 Gamer: Web3 Games Down 65% in ’23, But ‘Real Hits’ Coming, $26M NFL Rival NFT

Source: cointelegraph.com