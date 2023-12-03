Fintechs go shopping techcrunch - Business News

welcome back Interchange, where we take a look at the hottest fintech news from the past week. If you would like to receive The Interchange straight to your inbox every Sunday, please note Here to sign up! We’re back and making up for lost time after flying for Thanksgiving. here is my!

Webull, YieldStreet and Nomupay go shopping

Recently on the Equity Podcast, Alex Wilhelm and I talked about how M&A activity this year hasn’t really happened at the pace we expected. The year started off strong, with several acquisitions in the sector. But then things slowed down considerably.

Well, I guess I’m a man of my words this week because at TechCrunch we’ve reported on three different M&A deals.

From the beginning, webull announced that it has acquired Mexican stock trading app Flink. i covered first blink in 2021 when the company raised a $57 million Series B led by Lightspeed Venture Partners.

Flink launched its app in 2018 with a wallet service, a digital and physical global debit card backed by Mastercard, and in 2020, it added the ability to buy and sell fractional shares from 30 pesos without commission for NYSE-listed stocks. Started offering. As of August 2021, it had 1.6 million users. It is not known what its number is today.

At the time, Lightspeed partner Mercedes Bent told TechCrunch that her company “fell in love” with Flink’s mission and impact on the country’s “financial ecosystem.” It was also influenced by the company’s unique features, including allowing Mexican investors to access the US stock market and invest in fractional shares.

It seems Lightspeed isn’t the only entity that has fallen in love with Flink. Anthony Denyer, Webull’s head of Americas and Europe, said the purchase marks his company’s expansion into the Latin American market. Specifically, he said Webull hopes to use Mexico as a “springboard” into Greater Latin and South America, where it believes there is “a strong desire among retail investors to access global markets Is.”

It’s important to note that this isn’t the only big fintech acquisition from LatAm by a US company this year. In late June, credit card giant Visa announced it was acquiring Brazilian payments infrastructure startup Pismo for $1 billion in cash, potentially one of the largest fintech M&A deals to happen so far in 2023 .

Both Visa and Webull probably had a lot of startup options to consider when deciding whether to acquire Pismo and Flink, respectively. Specifically the visa could be picked up by a company located anywhere in the world. Both companies chose to acquire a LatAm company, and this is not insignificant.

As you can see, even though funding has declined in the field, I am still bullish on the field. I believe there is a lot of opportunity for innovation in this area. The most exciting aspect of fintech for me is its ability to foster inclusion. And it’s doing that and more in LatAm.

As mentioned above, Webull’s acquisition of Flink was not the only M&A deal this week.

I also wrote about this yieldstreetplans to explore Cadre, an online marketplace that connects accredited real estate investors with operators. This was not a major shock, as it was rumored that the deal could have been in the works for a few months. But it’s interesting that Cadre – which was co-founded by Joshua and Jared Kushner along with Ryan Williams – was reportedly not performing very well. If true, this is just an example of a fintech company taking advantage of market conditions to grow in a specific area, without reinventing the wheel. More details on that deal here.

In Europe, TC’s Ingrid Lunden reports from Dublin, Ireland nomupay – The payments startup that was built out of some healthy pieces of dramatically failed fintech Wirecard – Acquisition total processingA Manchester startup that creates payment processing solutions for tasks such as recurring payments, risk management, PCI (data security) compliance and payment integration.

NomuPay is paying about $35 million for the total processing, Ingrid wrote, and says the company is now worth $135 million. More on that here.

– Mary Ann

Do you want to be the next mint? You may want to reconsider that strategy

When Intuit announced it would shut down personal finance apps peppermint In January, it was a chance for competitors to grab a share of Mint’s more than 3 million users. However, one investor says companies shouldn’t try to become the next mint.

Sheel Mohnot, Co-Founder and Partner Better Tomorrow Ventures, Tweeted On X, “Heard about some guys making a new version of @mint Now that Intuit has discontinued it. I wouldn’t recommend it if you want to build an enterprise-level business. There aren’t many people who want to actively manage their finances; The startup graveyard is littered with PFMs.”

Yes, Mohnot is probably biased. After all, he is an investor in finance tracker Albert. Speaking with me recently, Mohnot said that years ago he had seen several concepts being created aimed at competing with the Mint – including Albert.

“Seven or eight years ago, there were a lot of funded companies, all seed-funded, some even made Series A,” Mohnot said. “However, none of them reached any kind of scale with a PFM (personal finance management product). To make it work they all had to turn to something else.

It has been widely reported that most Americans would be upset if an unexpected $400 bill arrived. So actively managing your money – and the free product – can be tempting. Except, as it turns out, that’s not the case.

Mohnot explained that the Albert founders also had to change their strategy when they realized that people didn’t really want to manage their own money. They want a solution to do that for them.

“AI manages their money, and there are a lot of people who want that,” Mohnot said. “They have billions in revenue to show for it.”

So should companies try to become the next mint? According to Mohnot, a free product like Mint would likely not deliver “enterprise-level business”.

Like Albert, other companies are finding success with subscription-based finance tracking models. Right after Intuit’s announcement in early November, Monarch Money told me they saw a 20-fold increase in the number of users joining its platform. Meanwhile, the co-pilot told me that he had seen a 5-fold increase in the numbers. Mohnot referred to both the Copilot and Monarch as “good products” and saw some additional promising models here.

“Where I have seen some interesting companies is managing the money of high net worth people is because people are willing to spend a lot more,” Mohnot said. “You either have to get a wide audience with a low-cost product or go out to market and charge a lot of money. If you have this PFM product, it should be a suite of products.”

Since then, other personal finance apps have contacted me to tell me how their user base has grown in light of the Mint news:

“Quicken Simplify has seen the highest number of user subscriptions since its launch in January 2020,” said Eric Dunn, CEO of Quicken.

Financial router sequence customers increased by 30%.

Bill organizer and budgeting platform PocketGuard said total registrations increased 3x while total revenue increased 4x.

– Christine

Reporter Manish Singh writes about Warren Buffett Berkshire Hathaway popping out PaytmUltimately a loss of 40% had to be suffered. Paytm is one of India’s largest mobile payment platforms and also provides access to loans and investments in mutual funds. Berkshire had acquired stake in Paytm five years ago. Since then, Paytm became a publicly traded company, but its shares did not perform well. Read more.

Buy now, pay later, considered a great way to purchase high-priced items and pay the cost in installments with little or no interest, has had its fair share of booms and busts over the past decade. Earlier this year, Mary Ann investigated whether this concept played out. However, BNPL companies are saying, “Not so fast,” and are working to breathe new life into the concept, even expanding it to other areas. VoiceOne of the pioneers of buy now, pay later. Christine spoke to Head of Product Vishal Kapoor to discuss how Affirm is doing this. Read the quiz with Vishal.

Reporter Paul Sowers writes about Robin HoodThe start-stop-start path to business in the United Kingdom. It’s been five years in the making, and those across the pond who signed up for the waiting list will finally get access in 2024. Paul explains how it all happened. Read more.

Editor Sarah Perez gets to the bottom of what’s going on between credit card and savings account sharing Goldman Sachs And Apple, The Wall Street Journal reported this week that the deal is dead. And while there have been various media reports other chatter While claiming that the relationship did not go according to plan, Apple told Sara a different story. Read more.

Greg Wiseman, co-founder and COO of the global payments infrastructure platform, on TechCrunch+ mercurio, offers some advice on how B2B startups can make the jump to Series A in this challenging macro environment. Read more.

In Public Company News:

Uruguay-based payments platform dLocal reported some positive earnings in the third quarter, including a nearly 50% increase in revenue year-over-year, boosted by strong activity in Brazil and Mexico, as well as Africa and Asia. The company reached record total payment volume of $4.6 billion in the third quarter, up 69% from the same quarter in 2022. Take a look at what’s been happening with dLocal this year in Mary Ann’s story about share price growth, naming conventions. A new co-CEO, and how the company bounced back after a short-seller attack.

Fintech giant Intuit reported first-quarter earnings that included $3 billion in revenue, up 15% year over year. This was led by strong performance across both its Protax, Consumer and Small Business groups. During the quarter, Credit Karma’s revenue declined slightly. In April, reporter Jagmeet Singh wrote about Intuit’s growing pains due to its adoption of artificial intelligence. Read more.

