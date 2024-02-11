Finns vote for new president who will conduct foreign policy

Centre-right Alexander Stubb faces green left-back Pekka Haavisto in Finland’s presidential election.

Voters in Finland will elect one of two experienced politicians as their next president on Sunday.

The winner’s main task will be to guide the new NATO member’s foreign and security policy amid Russia’s aggressive invasion of Ukraine.

Former Prime Minister Alexander Stubb from the center-right faces former Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto from the green left.

The pair largely agree on Finland’s foreign policy and security priorities. These include maintaining a tough stance towards Russia – which shares a 1,340 km long border with Finland – strengthening security ties with the US and helping Ukraine.

Unlike most European countries, the President of Finland has executive power to formulate foreign and security policy.

They do so with governments, particularly in relation to countries outside the EU such as the United States, Russia and China.

The head of state also commands the military, which is especially important amid Europe’s current security environment and the changed geopolitical position of Finland, which joined NATO in April 2023.

Stubb, a politician from the conservative National Coalition Party, topped the first round of elections on 28 January with 27.2% of the vote, ahead of eight other candidates.

He is a strong contender to win the presidency.

Stubb led the government in 2014–2015 and previously held several other cabinet positions.

Haavisto, the runner-up in the first round, was Finland’s top diplomat and chief negotiator of its accession to NATO in 2019–2023. Haavisto, a former conflict mediator with the United Nations and a dedicated environmentalist, received 25.8% of the vote in the first round.

The runoff was required because no candidate received more than half the votes in the first round on January 28.

More than 4 million people are eligible to vote. The winner will replace highly popular President Sauli Niinistö, whose second six-year term ends in March.

Niinistö is not eligible for re-election.

