Finnish carrier Finnair is asking passengers to voluntarily weigh themselves before boarding flights

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Almost everything that goes on board a commercial plane — fuel, check-in baggage, cargo and food — is weighed. For passengers and their cabin bags, most airlines use average data.

But Finland’s national carrier Finnair said Friday it has started asking passengers this week to voluntarily and anonymously step up to the scale with their hand luggage at the country’s main airport in Helsinki, the airline said Friday. Said to. Its purpose is to get its own statistics.

“We will need data for both the winter season and the summer season – people usually wear heavier clothes in the winter season, which affects the weight,” Finnair spokesman Pavitt Tallqvist told The Associated Press. He said the survey would continue till May.

Passengers boarding European and long-haul flights “will not be penalized for their weight” and “the numbers will be kept secret, away from the public eye,” he said.

So far, about 800 people have taken the survey, and those who agree to participate receive a small gift — a reflective luggage tag, Tallquist said.

Tallquist said airlines can either use official data from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency, known as EASA, or make their own standard weight measurements. Finnair has chosen the latter, but safety authorities require that the survey be renewed every five years. The last time Finnair weighed passengers was in 2018.

In June, New Zealand’s national airline also weighed passengers before boarding.

The weight data will be sent to the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency later this year and will be used for aircraft balancing and loading calculations for the period from 2025 to 2030.

“We hope that this time too we will have a good sample of volunteers, both business and leisure travelers, so that we can get the most accurate information for the important balance calculations,” said Satu Munnukka, Head of Ground Process at Finnair. statement.

This story has been corrected to show that the name of the EU agency is the European Union Aviation Safety Agency, not the European Aviation Safety Authority.

