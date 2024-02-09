Finnair starts weighing passengers boarding flights at the gate. cnn

Marcus Menka/dpa/AP

Finnair is using volunteers to weigh passengers at the gate to collect passenger data.

We all know what it’s like to have your luggage weighed at the airport check-in. Most of us are also familiar with the “bent over” feeling – the position adopted when rummaging through a bag to retrieve something heavy, when you are informed that your bag is just an ounce overweight.

But now, some brave airline passengers are agreeing to get weighed before boarding a plane.

In a project by European carrier Finnair at the hub of Helsinki Airport, volunteer passengers are being weighed at the departure gate to allow the airline to refine weight estimates for planes before takeoff.

And in a nightmare scenario for anyone who has ever tried to casually carry an overweight cabin bag onto a plane, passengers are being weighed along with their carry-on bags.

Fortunately, for anyone carrying a hefty bag, weigh-in is not linked to individual booking or passenger data. Finnair senior vice president of communications Pavitt Talquist told CNN that everything is anonymous, with only the staff member at the gate seeing the weight.

The trial began on Monday, and by Thursday morning 800 volunteers had already participated, Tallquist said, adding that the airline was “positively surprised by the number of volunteers.”

“We have informed Finnair customers about this survey through our social media channels and our mobile app, and the first volunteers were already actively asking to participate before the tool was installed,” he said.

They plan to carry 1,200 passengers for the winter season and more for the summer.

Tallquist said the airline is collecting data about the average weight of passengers and their hand luggage “for the purpose of aircraft balance and performance calculations necessary for the safe operation of flights.”

Finnair is collecting data from passengers boarding at Helsinki Airport.

Airlines calculate the weight of planes – the weight of everyone on board, plus cargo and luggage, and things like onboard catering and water tanks – before each takeoff, along with their center of gravity. The weight and trim of an aircraft can affect where passengers can sit, and in some cases even how many passengers are allowed on the aircraft, and how much luggage can be held. Every plane you fly has a maximum weight limit to fly safely.

“Although airlines know the weight of all other aspects, the weight of customers and their carry-on baggage is calculated using average weights confirmed by the Civil Aviation Authority,” Tallqvist said.

Airlines generally use average passenger weights provided by the European Aviation Safety Authority, but they may also use their own weights signed off by authorities. Finnair has used its own measurements since 2018, but these must be updated every five years – hence the refresh.

Korean Air conducted its own weight program in 2023, while Air New Zealand also conducted a weight survey last year.

Finnair is collecting data for both winter and summer seasons, as passengers tend to wear heavy clothing and coats during the cold Finnish winter. Winter readings will be completed in February, while summer readings will be completed between April and May.

IT The airline says it will calculate the average weight from the measurements taken, and send the data to the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency for verification. The weight will be used for loading calculations from 2025-30.

And while many passengers prefer to keep their weight a secret, Finnair’s head of ground processes Satu Munnukka assured nervous travelers in a statement that “the data collected is in no way linked to the customer’s personal data.”

Munnukka said: “We record the total weight of the customer and their carry-on baggage and background information, but we do not ask for names or booking numbers, for example.

“Only the customer service agent working at the measurement point can see the total weight, so you can participate in the study with peace of mind.”

