Finmin to list merchant bankers, legal firms for disinvestment through OFS, dribbling

The Finance Ministry has invited bids to join the panel of merchant bankers and legal advisors to assist the government in CPSE disinvestment transactions undertaken through OFS and stock market dribbling.

Bids have been invited in four categories – A++, A+, A and B, depending on the size of the transaction.

To be eligible for empanelment in the A++ category, which is an OFS transaction size of more than Rs 2,000 crore, interested merchant bankers will be required to complete at least one equity market transaction of a size of Rs 2,000 crore.

Merchant bankers wishing to manage OFS transaction size of Rs 750 crore to Rs 2,000 crore (A+) and less than Rs 750 crore (A) will be required to manage a capital market transaction of at least Rs 750 crore. Rs 500 crore respectively from April 2020 till now.

In the fourth category, which is B, interested merchant bankers will be involved in the sale of CPSE shares on stock exchanges (dribbling).

The minimum experience in stock broking for this category of bidders will be five years. The minimum net worth of the bidder (including its parent entity) should be at least Rs 25 crore.

Merchant bankers and sales brokers will be empaneled for two years.

”Government of India (GoI) envisages from time to time to disinvest its shareholding in CPSEs through offer for sale (dribbling) of shares in the stock exchange mechanism/stock market for which empanelment This is a request for proposal (RFP). “MBSBs are being issued,” the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) said.

The last date for bidding by merchant bankers and legal advisors is December 28.

The scope of work of the Merchant Banker in connection with the OFS transaction will include conducting market surveys, road shows to generate interest among potential investors.

Merchant bankers will be required to advise on regulatory norms and assist in securing approvals and exemptions from regulatory agencies such as SEBI, stock exchanges and RBI, wherever required.

“Bankers will advise the government in taking decisions regarding timing of sale of shares depending on the market conditions, sometimes only a few shares fall and a decision on shares will need to be taken when Stocks will perform better.” issued by DIPAM.

